871 Suncrest Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Condo, 3.5 Bedroom, 3.5 Baths, Balconies - Property Id: 149659



Sparkling clean, freshly painted, large end unit with 3.5 bedroom with tech center/office. Each bedroom has own bath and one master bedroom downstairs. All appliances included, balcony with furniture. 2 car garage, must be closed at all times. Facilities include pool spa and BBQ. No pets, no smoking unit. Walking distance to Claremont village, college and schools.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/149659p

Property Id 149659



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5109500)