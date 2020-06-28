871 Suncrest Lane

Amenities
Condo, 3.5 Bedroom, 3.5 Baths, Balconies - Property Id: 149659
Sparkling clean, freshly painted, large end unit with 3.5 bedroom with tech center/office. Each bedroom has own bath and one master bedroom downstairs. All appliances included, balcony with furniture. 2 car garage, must be closed at all times. Facilities include pool spa and BBQ. No pets, no smoking unit. Walking distance to Claremont village, college and schools.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/149659p
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5109500)