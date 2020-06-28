All apartments in Pomona
871 Suncrest Lane
Last updated September 18 2019 at 10:36 AM

871 Suncrest Lane

871 Suncrest Ln · No Longer Available
Location

871 Suncrest Ln, Pomona, CA 91767

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Condo, 3.5 Bedroom, 3.5 Baths, Balconies - Property Id: 149659

Sparkling clean, freshly painted, large end unit with 3.5 bedroom with tech center/office. Each bedroom has own bath and one master bedroom downstairs. All appliances included, balcony with furniture. 2 car garage, must be closed at all times. Facilities include pool spa and BBQ. No pets, no smoking unit. Walking distance to Claremont village, college and schools.
Property Id 149659

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5109500)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 871 Suncrest Lane have any available units?
871 Suncrest Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pomona, CA.
What amenities does 871 Suncrest Lane have?
Some of 871 Suncrest Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 871 Suncrest Lane currently offering any rent specials?
871 Suncrest Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 871 Suncrest Lane pet-friendly?
No, 871 Suncrest Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pomona.
Does 871 Suncrest Lane offer parking?
Yes, 871 Suncrest Lane offers parking.
Does 871 Suncrest Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 871 Suncrest Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 871 Suncrest Lane have a pool?
Yes, 871 Suncrest Lane has a pool.
Does 871 Suncrest Lane have accessible units?
No, 871 Suncrest Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 871 Suncrest Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 871 Suncrest Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 871 Suncrest Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 871 Suncrest Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
