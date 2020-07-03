Beautiful Townhouse conveniently located on border of Claremont. Large unit 3 br & 3.5 ba. All baths are independent attached to bedrooms to make 3 Master Suites for optimum privacy ( 1 master downstairs). Newly remodeled wood floor/ Walk-in closet/ Laundry room located off kitchen on 2nd level for convenience/ ENERGY STAR High Efficiency home/ recessed LED/ central heating & cooling/ Clubhouse with sauna and pool. Walking distance to Claremont Village and Colleges. Less than one mile east of Our Lady of Assumption Catholic School. Walk to Metro. Easy fwy access to 210 & 10. Flexible move-in.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 867 Sunburst Way have any available units?
867 Sunburst Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pomona, CA.
What amenities does 867 Sunburst Way have?
Some of 867 Sunburst Way's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 867 Sunburst Way currently offering any rent specials?
867 Sunburst Way is not currently offering any rent specials.