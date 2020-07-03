All apartments in Pomona
Find more places like 867 Sunburst Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pomona, CA
/
867 Sunburst Way
Last updated October 23 2019 at 7:50 PM

867 Sunburst Way

867 Sunburst Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pomona
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

867 Sunburst Way, Pomona, CA 91767

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
sauna
Beautiful Townhouse conveniently located on border of Claremont. Large unit 3 br & 3.5 ba. All baths are independent attached to bedrooms to make 3 Master Suites for optimum privacy ( 1 master downstairs). Newly remodeled wood floor/ Walk-in closet/ Laundry room located off kitchen on 2nd level for convenience/ ENERGY STAR High Efficiency home/ recessed LED/ central heating & cooling/ Clubhouse with sauna and pool. Walking distance to Claremont Village and Colleges. Less than one mile east of Our Lady of Assumption Catholic School. Walk to Metro. Easy fwy access to 210 & 10. Flexible move-in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 867 Sunburst Way have any available units?
867 Sunburst Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pomona, CA.
What amenities does 867 Sunburst Way have?
Some of 867 Sunburst Way's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 867 Sunburst Way currently offering any rent specials?
867 Sunburst Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 867 Sunburst Way pet-friendly?
No, 867 Sunburst Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pomona.
Does 867 Sunburst Way offer parking?
Yes, 867 Sunburst Way offers parking.
Does 867 Sunburst Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 867 Sunburst Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 867 Sunburst Way have a pool?
Yes, 867 Sunburst Way has a pool.
Does 867 Sunburst Way have accessible units?
No, 867 Sunburst Way does not have accessible units.
Does 867 Sunburst Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 867 Sunburst Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 867 Sunburst Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 867 Sunburst Way does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Monterey Station
180 E Monterey Ave
Pomona, CA 91767
eaves Phillips Ranch
400 Appian Way
Pomona, CA 91766
Terramonte Apartments
150 W Foothill Blvd
Pomona, CA 91767

Similar Pages

Pomona 1 BedroomsPomona 2 Bedrooms
Pomona Apartments with ParkingPomona Apartments with Pool
Pomona Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Glendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CABuena Park, CANorwalk, CA
Brea, CAPlacentia, CAVictorville, CAFountain Valley, CASan Bernardino, CAGlendora, CAFontana, CARancho Santa Margarita, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State Polytechnic University-PomonaWestern University of Health Sciences
California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-Fullerton