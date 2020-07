Amenities

Single family house, ready to move in now. Pomona just of Town Ave.

This house has 2 bed rooms, plus a bonus room that can be used as an office, play room/exercise room.

1 bath room. long driveway with a large back yard. Storage Shed at the back perfect for storing all your patio furniture and BBQ.

lots parking space in driveway and back. House is fenced all around.

Has central heating and air, plus ceiling fans in the rooms.