765 E Franklin Ave

remodeling house a year ago, everything was remodeled: new bath room, new kitchen, new flooring, new laundry hook ups inside house. New Central Air/Heating. new paint. new closets, new doors. new drywall.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.
