All apartments in Pomona
Find more places like 765 E Franklin Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pomona, CA
/
765 E Franklin Ave
Last updated January 27 2020 at 8:07 AM

765 E Franklin Ave

765 East Franklin Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pomona
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all
2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

765 East Franklin Avenue, Pomona, CA 91766

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
cats allowed
remodeling house a year ago, everything was remodeled: new bath room, new kitchen, new flooring, new laundry hook ups inside house. New Central Air/Heating. new paint. new closets, new doors. new drywall.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 765 E Franklin Ave have any available units?
765 E Franklin Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pomona, CA.
What amenities does 765 E Franklin Ave have?
Some of 765 E Franklin Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 765 E Franklin Ave currently offering any rent specials?
765 E Franklin Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 765 E Franklin Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 765 E Franklin Ave is pet friendly.
Does 765 E Franklin Ave offer parking?
Yes, 765 E Franklin Ave offers parking.
Does 765 E Franklin Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 765 E Franklin Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 765 E Franklin Ave have a pool?
No, 765 E Franklin Ave does not have a pool.
Does 765 E Franklin Ave have accessible units?
No, 765 E Franklin Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 765 E Franklin Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 765 E Franklin Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 765 E Franklin Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 765 E Franklin Ave has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Terramonte Apartments
150 W Foothill Blvd
Pomona, CA 91767
eaves Phillips Ranch
400 Appian Way
Pomona, CA 91766
Monterey Station
180 E Monterey Ave
Pomona, CA 91767

Similar Pages

Pomona 1 Bedroom ApartmentsPomona 2 Bedroom Apartments
Pomona 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom ApartmentsPomona Apartments with Pools
Pomona Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Glendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAGarden Grove, CAAlhambra, CALa Habra, CAPlacentia, CA
Buena Park, CABrea, CAVictorville, CAFountain Valley, CANorwalk, CASan Bernardino, CAGlendora, CAFontana, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State Polytechnic University-PomonaWestern University of Health Sciences
California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-Fullerton