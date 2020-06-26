All apartments in Pomona
76 COUNTRY MILE ROAD

76 Country Mile Road · No Longer Available
Location

76 Country Mile Road, Pomona, CA 91766

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
hot tub
Available 07/15/19 Upgraded Spacious Condominium in Phillips Ranch - Property Id: 128140

Welcome to the desirable "Phillips Meadows" community in Phillips Ranch. This is an ideal home for those looking for a world of convenience and a life of comfort. This spacious and upgraded condominium features 2 master bedrooms + 1 loft, 2 full baths + 1 half bath and a private balcony. This home features a bright and modern layout with high vaulted ceilings and large windows that bring in ample amount of natural lighting. Kitchen features refinished cabinetry, elegant granite counter tops and in-unit laundry room with washer & dryer. This home is located minutes from major freeways (57,60,71), grocery markets (Winco, 99 Ranch), specialty stores (Costco, Walmart, Target, Lowes), restaurants and shopping centers (The Shoppes). This well-maintained complex includes a large pool and spas and is also located in a great school district as well. A Must See!

Applicants must meet all Qualification Standards to be approved.
(Furniture not included)
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/128140
Property Id 128140

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4962812)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 76 COUNTRY MILE ROAD have any available units?
76 COUNTRY MILE ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pomona, CA.
What amenities does 76 COUNTRY MILE ROAD have?
Some of 76 COUNTRY MILE ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 76 COUNTRY MILE ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
76 COUNTRY MILE ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 76 COUNTRY MILE ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 76 COUNTRY MILE ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pomona.
Does 76 COUNTRY MILE ROAD offer parking?
No, 76 COUNTRY MILE ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 76 COUNTRY MILE ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 76 COUNTRY MILE ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 76 COUNTRY MILE ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 76 COUNTRY MILE ROAD has a pool.
Does 76 COUNTRY MILE ROAD have accessible units?
No, 76 COUNTRY MILE ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 76 COUNTRY MILE ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 76 COUNTRY MILE ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 76 COUNTRY MILE ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 76 COUNTRY MILE ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
