76 COUNTRY MILE ROAD

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry pool hot tub

Available 07/15/19 Upgraded Spacious Condominium in Phillips Ranch



Welcome to the desirable "Phillips Meadows" community in Phillips Ranch. This is an ideal home for those looking for a world of convenience and a life of comfort. This spacious and upgraded condominium features 2 master bedrooms + 1 loft, 2 full baths + 1 half bath and a private balcony. This home features a bright and modern layout with high vaulted ceilings and large windows that bring in ample amount of natural lighting. Kitchen features refinished cabinetry, elegant granite counter tops and in-unit laundry room with washer & dryer. This home is located minutes from major freeways (57,60,71), grocery markets (Winco, 99 Ranch), specialty stores (Costco, Walmart, Target, Lowes), restaurants and shopping centers (The Shoppes). This well-maintained complex includes a large pool and spas and is also located in a great school district as well. A Must See!



Applicants must meet all Qualification Standards to be approved.

(Furniture not included)

Property Id 128140



No Pets Allowed



