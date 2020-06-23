731 bella way

Amenities

Be the first one to live and enjoy this beautifully upgraded brand new detached condo in the newly constructed and gated community, "The Grove", in North Pomona one street over to Claremont. This detached condo brings you the privacy without sharing walls and own fenced-in courtyard to enjoy the outdoors. This "Evette" model offers the most desirable floor plan in the community that features ground floor entrance with a bedroom and a 3/4 bathroom; the second floor offers an open great room, large kitchen with quartz counter tops, GE appliances, Frigidaire smudge free counter depth refrigerator, and center island as well as a private dining area with access to own balcony. Top floor features two large master bedrooms each with own baths. Owner provided brand new washer/dryer in separate laundry. Attached 2-car garage with epoxy flooring. This Community is centrally located near southwest corner of Harrison and Towne with only a short drive to Claremont Village, Claremont Colleges, La Verne old town, University of La Verne, Casa Colina Hospital, in addition to other commercial centers and Metrolink. Owner pays for HOA dues. Tenants pays all other utilities.