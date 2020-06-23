All apartments in Pomona
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

731 bella way

731 Bella Way · No Longer Available
Location

731 Bella Way, Pomona, CA 91767

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
new construction
garage
recently renovated
courtyard
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
garage
new construction
Be the first one to live and enjoy this beautifully upgraded brand new detached condo in the newly constructed and gated community, "The Grove", in North Pomona one street over to Claremont. This detached condo brings you the privacy without sharing walls and own fenced-in courtyard to enjoy the outdoors. This "Evette" model offers the most desirable floor plan in the community that features ground floor entrance with a bedroom and a 3/4 bathroom; the second floor offers an open great room, large kitchen with quartz counter tops, GE appliances, Frigidaire smudge free counter depth refrigerator, and center island as well as a private dining area with access to own balcony. Top floor features two large master bedrooms each with own baths. Owner provided brand new washer/dryer in separate laundry. Attached 2-car garage with epoxy flooring. This Community is centrally located near southwest corner of Harrison and Towne with only a short drive to Claremont Village, Claremont Colleges, La Verne old town, University of La Verne, Casa Colina Hospital, in addition to other commercial centers and Metrolink. Owner pays for HOA dues. Tenants pays all other utilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 731 bella way have any available units?
731 bella way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pomona, CA.
What amenities does 731 bella way have?
Some of 731 bella way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 731 bella way currently offering any rent specials?
731 bella way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 731 bella way pet-friendly?
No, 731 bella way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pomona.
Does 731 bella way offer parking?
Yes, 731 bella way does offer parking.
Does 731 bella way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 731 bella way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 731 bella way have a pool?
No, 731 bella way does not have a pool.
Does 731 bella way have accessible units?
No, 731 bella way does not have accessible units.
Does 731 bella way have units with dishwashers?
No, 731 bella way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 731 bella way have units with air conditioning?
No, 731 bella way does not have units with air conditioning.
