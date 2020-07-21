73 Town and Country Rd

Amenities

Phillips Ranch - 1st floor unit for lease. It features 3 bed 2 bath. Brand new painting & new carpet. Open kitchen. Central AC & Heating. Large windows and sliding doors. Two patios: One patio next to living room. One patio next to master bedroom. One detached garage space. One assigned parking space. Sparkling community pool. Great location, close to Walmart, Winco Foods, Starbucks, IHop, and many fast food restaurants. Easy access FWY 60 & FWY 71.

Large multifamily community with swimming pool.