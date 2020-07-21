All apartments in Pomona
Find more places like 73 Town and Country Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pomona, CA
/
73 Town and Country Rd
Last updated January 22 2020 at 4:57 PM

73 Town and Country Rd

73 Town & Country Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pomona
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all
2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

73 Town & Country Road, Pomona, CA 91766

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Phillips Ranch - 1st floor unit for lease. It features 3 bed 2 bath. Brand new painting & new carpet. Open kitchen. Central AC & Heating. Large windows and sliding doors. Two patios: One patio next to living room. One patio next to master bedroom. One detached garage space. One assigned parking space. Sparkling community pool. Great location, close to Walmart, Winco Foods, Starbucks, IHop, and many fast food restaurants. Easy access FWY 60 & FWY 71.
Large multifamily community with swimming pool.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 73 Town and Country Rd have any available units?
73 Town and Country Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pomona, CA.
What amenities does 73 Town and Country Rd have?
Some of 73 Town and Country Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 73 Town and Country Rd currently offering any rent specials?
73 Town and Country Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 73 Town and Country Rd pet-friendly?
No, 73 Town and Country Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pomona.
Does 73 Town and Country Rd offer parking?
Yes, 73 Town and Country Rd offers parking.
Does 73 Town and Country Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 73 Town and Country Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 73 Town and Country Rd have a pool?
Yes, 73 Town and Country Rd has a pool.
Does 73 Town and Country Rd have accessible units?
No, 73 Town and Country Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 73 Town and Country Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 73 Town and Country Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 73 Town and Country Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 73 Town and Country Rd has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

eaves Phillips Ranch
400 Appian Way
Pomona, CA 91766
Terramonte Apartments
150 W Foothill Blvd
Pomona, CA 91767
Monterey Station
180 E Monterey Ave
Pomona, CA 91767

Similar Pages

Pomona 1 Bedroom ApartmentsPomona 2 Bedroom Apartments
Pomona 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom ApartmentsPomona Apartments with Pools
Pomona Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Glendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAGarden Grove, CAAlhambra, CALa Habra, CAPlacentia, CA
Buena Park, CABrea, CAVictorville, CAFountain Valley, CANorwalk, CASan Bernardino, CAGlendora, CAFontana, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State Polytechnic University-PomonaWestern University of Health Sciences
California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-Fullerton