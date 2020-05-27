726 Ash lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground bbq/grill garage

Brand new 3 bedroom and 3 1/2 bathroom detached townhouse in a gated community called The Grove in North Pomona. The first bedroom and bathroom with a large shower is on the ground floor. The second floor features an open floor plan with a living room, dining area, kitchen, and balcony. The laundry room and powder room are also located on the second floor. The two master suites with large closets complete the home on the third floor. The home is built with energy efficiency in mind and has dual paned windows, a tankless water heater, a water-saving plumbing fixtures, and central air and heating. There is a 2 car attached garage with direct access to the unit. The community amenities include a BBQ picnic area and play ground. The community is conveniently located with easy access to Metrolink and the 210 and 10 freeways and is only a short distance to the Claremont Colleges and the La Verne Old Town area.