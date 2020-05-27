All apartments in Pomona
August 23 2019

726 Ash lane

726 Ash Ln · No Longer Available
Location

726 Ash Ln, Pomona, CA 91767

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
air conditioning
playground
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
bbq/grill
garage
Brand new 3 bedroom and 3 1/2 bathroom detached townhouse in a gated community called The Grove in North Pomona. The first bedroom and bathroom with a large shower is on the ground floor. The second floor features an open floor plan with a living room, dining area, kitchen, and balcony. The laundry room and powder room are also located on the second floor. The two master suites with large closets complete the home on the third floor. The home is built with energy efficiency in mind and has dual paned windows, a tankless water heater, a water-saving plumbing fixtures, and central air and heating. There is a 2 car attached garage with direct access to the unit. The community amenities include a BBQ picnic area and play ground. The community is conveniently located with easy access to Metrolink and the 210 and 10 freeways and is only a short distance to the Claremont Colleges and the La Verne Old Town area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 726 Ash lane have any available units?
726 Ash lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pomona, CA.
What amenities does 726 Ash lane have?
Some of 726 Ash lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 726 Ash lane currently offering any rent specials?
726 Ash lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 726 Ash lane pet-friendly?
No, 726 Ash lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pomona.
Does 726 Ash lane offer parking?
Yes, 726 Ash lane offers parking.
Does 726 Ash lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 726 Ash lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 726 Ash lane have a pool?
No, 726 Ash lane does not have a pool.
Does 726 Ash lane have accessible units?
No, 726 Ash lane does not have accessible units.
Does 726 Ash lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 726 Ash lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 726 Ash lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 726 Ash lane has units with air conditioning.
