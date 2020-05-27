689 E 8th Street B

Amenities

Hello, I'm renting a studio apt in a quiet neighborhood with a full kitchen walk in closet and full bath. This unit is the back unit of a duplex with a private entrance. Kitchen includes sink, gas stove, dishwasher and cabinets. Utilities included, Direct Tv and Wifi are Optional for additional fee.

This unit is close to downtown Pomona and western university, 10 minute drive to Cal Poly.

THIS UNIT IS CURRENTLY OCCUPIED.

This unit is intended for 2 people maximum . We screen everyone, $45 applications fee per adult. No eviction in your background will be excepted.

This unit is available as of September 1, 2019

If interested call or text for an appointment, call, text or email.

To move in is first month $1,050.00 plus security deposit of $1,050.00, total $2,100.00

Viewing by Appointment only.

If this ad is posted, unit still available.

TO SCHEDULE A VIEWING OF THE STUDIO CALL OR TEXT FOR PROMPT RESPONSE, ALSO FILL OUT QUESTIONNAIRE FROM TURBOTENANT.COM

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/64946p

No Pets Allowed



