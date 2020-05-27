All apartments in Pomona
689 E 8th Street B
689 E 8th Street B

689 E 8th St · No Longer Available
Location

689 E 8th St, Pomona, CA 91766

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
walk in closets
some paid utils
internet access
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
internet access
Studio/ Apartment - Property Id: 64946

Hello, I'm renting a studio apt in a quiet neighborhood with a full kitchen walk in closet and full bath. This unit is the back unit of a duplex with a private entrance. Kitchen includes sink, gas stove, dishwasher and cabinets. Utilities included, Direct Tv and Wifi are Optional for additional fee.
This unit is close to downtown Pomona and western university, 10 minute drive to Cal Poly.
THIS UNIT IS CURRENTLY OCCUPIED.
This unit is intended for 2 people maximum . We screen everyone, $45 applications fee per adult. No eviction in your background will be excepted.
This unit is available as of September 1, 2019
If interested call or text for an appointment, call, text or email.
To move in is first month $1,050.00 plus security deposit of $1,050.00, total $2,100.00
Viewing by Appointment only.
If this ad is posted, unit still available.
TO SCHEDULE A VIEWING OF THE STUDIO CALL OR TEXT FOR PROMPT RESPONSE, ALSO FILL OUT QUESTIONNAIRE FROM TURBOTENANT.COM
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/64946p
Property Id 64946

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5073312)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 689 E 8th Street B have any available units?
689 E 8th Street B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pomona, CA.
What amenities does 689 E 8th Street B have?
Some of 689 E 8th Street B's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 689 E 8th Street B currently offering any rent specials?
689 E 8th Street B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 689 E 8th Street B pet-friendly?
No, 689 E 8th Street B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pomona.
Does 689 E 8th Street B offer parking?
No, 689 E 8th Street B does not offer parking.
Does 689 E 8th Street B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 689 E 8th Street B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 689 E 8th Street B have a pool?
No, 689 E 8th Street B does not have a pool.
Does 689 E 8th Street B have accessible units?
No, 689 E 8th Street B does not have accessible units.
Does 689 E 8th Street B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 689 E 8th Street B has units with dishwashers.
Does 689 E 8th Street B have units with air conditioning?
No, 689 E 8th Street B does not have units with air conditioning.
