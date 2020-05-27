65 Carriage Way

Amenities

Charming Condominium for rent with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1034 living sqft. and central air/heat. The interior has just been painted with a modern 2-tone color scheme, wood floors, quartz countertops in the kitchen and bathrooms, stainless steel appliances and an enclosed patio. The community offers a pool and lush green belts. This property is located close to the 71 & 60 Freeways and major shopping center just off Rio Rancho Rd and the 71 Fwy.



SCHOOL DISTRICT: Pomona Unified

UTILITIES: Water & Trash included

PET POLICY: Small pets may be allowed. Submit photo w/application