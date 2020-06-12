All apartments in Pomona
Last updated March 19 2019 at 12:04 AM

555 E. Kingsley Ave.

555 East Kingsley Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

555 East Kingsley Avenue, Pomona, CA 91767

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/1c931380fd ----
Charming 1911 vintage home located in the Lincoln Park Historical District. A unique 1-story 2 bedroom, 1 bath home. Jack and Jill and tandem; both bedroom come with closets and an entry to the bathroom. Beautifully landscaped corner lot, large front porch, original hardwood floors, indoor laundry room off kitchen, large wood deck in backyard and detached 1-car garage. Upstairs (second floor) attic is NOT accessible due to not meeting regulations. Rental does NOT include upstairs attic space.

1 Car Detached Garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 555 E. Kingsley Ave. have any available units?
555 E. Kingsley Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pomona, CA.
What amenities does 555 E. Kingsley Ave. have?
Some of 555 E. Kingsley Ave.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 555 E. Kingsley Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
555 E. Kingsley Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 555 E. Kingsley Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 555 E. Kingsley Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pomona.
Does 555 E. Kingsley Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 555 E. Kingsley Ave. does offer parking.
Does 555 E. Kingsley Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 555 E. Kingsley Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 555 E. Kingsley Ave. have a pool?
No, 555 E. Kingsley Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 555 E. Kingsley Ave. have accessible units?
No, 555 E. Kingsley Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 555 E. Kingsley Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 555 E. Kingsley Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 555 E. Kingsley Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 555 E. Kingsley Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
