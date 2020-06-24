All apartments in Pomona
Find more places like 545 E. 11th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pomona, CA
/
545 E. 11th Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

545 E. 11th Street

545 East 11th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pomona
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

545 East 11th Street, Pomona, CA 91766

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Lovely Front House 2 Bedroom 1 Bath - This property has a Front and Back House both for rent. All tile floor with beautiful masaic tile. We will have picture available soon.

If interested please go on our website www.HelpMeRental.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4730117)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 545 E. 11th Street have any available units?
545 E. 11th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pomona, CA.
Is 545 E. 11th Street currently offering any rent specials?
545 E. 11th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 545 E. 11th Street pet-friendly?
No, 545 E. 11th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pomona.
Does 545 E. 11th Street offer parking?
No, 545 E. 11th Street does not offer parking.
Does 545 E. 11th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 545 E. 11th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 545 E. 11th Street have a pool?
No, 545 E. 11th Street does not have a pool.
Does 545 E. 11th Street have accessible units?
No, 545 E. 11th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 545 E. 11th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 545 E. 11th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 545 E. 11th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 545 E. 11th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Move Cross Country
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Monterey Station
180 E Monterey Ave
Pomona, CA 91767
Terramonte Apartments
150 W Foothill Blvd
Pomona, CA 91767
eaves Phillips Ranch
400 Appian Way
Pomona, CA 91766

Similar Pages

Pomona 1 BedroomsPomona 2 Bedrooms
Pomona Apartments with ParkingPomona Apartments with Pool
Pomona Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Glendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CABuena Park, CANorwalk, CA
Brea, CAPlacentia, CAVictorville, CAFountain Valley, CASan Bernardino, CAGlendora, CAFontana, CARancho Santa Margarita, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State Polytechnic University-PomonaWestern University of Health Sciences
California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-Fullerton