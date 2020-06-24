Rent Calculator
Home
/
Pomona, CA
/
545 E. 11th Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
545 E. 11th Street
545 East 11th Street
No Longer Available
Location
545 East 11th Street, Pomona, CA 91766
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Lovely Front House 2 Bedroom 1 Bath - This property has a Front and Back House both for rent. All tile floor with beautiful masaic tile. We will have picture available soon.
If interested please go on our website www.HelpMeRental.com
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4730117)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 545 E. 11th Street have any available units?
545 E. 11th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Pomona, CA
.
Is 545 E. 11th Street currently offering any rent specials?
545 E. 11th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 545 E. 11th Street pet-friendly?
No, 545 E. 11th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Pomona
.
Does 545 E. 11th Street offer parking?
No, 545 E. 11th Street does not offer parking.
Does 545 E. 11th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 545 E. 11th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 545 E. 11th Street have a pool?
No, 545 E. 11th Street does not have a pool.
Does 545 E. 11th Street have accessible units?
No, 545 E. 11th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 545 E. 11th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 545 E. 11th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 545 E. 11th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 545 E. 11th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
