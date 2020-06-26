All apartments in Pomona
Last updated December 6 2019 at 12:47 PM

476 Reims St

476 Reims Street · No Longer Available
Location

476 Reims Street, Pomona, CA 91767

Amenities

patio / balcony
ceiling fan
some paid utils
microwave
internet access
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
internet access
STUDIO WITH PRIVATE ENTRY - Property Id: 128194

LARGE STUDIO IN GREAT LOCATION. (210 frwy/town/foothill) AVAILABLE November 1ST 2019

$1250 North Pomona Studio with Private Entrance

Studio
kitchenette
private patio
private entry
private bath
private room
wall to wall closet
street parking
RENT $1,250 A MONTH - $1,250 DEPOSIT
MONTH TO MONTH LEASE

Studio with your own private front entrance in Beautiful neighborhood above foothill blvd next to 210 freeway.

Studio is attached to home. The door leading into residence is bolted,

Huge room with double mirrored wall-to-wall closet, ceiling fan, mini fridge, microwave and gas stove
Rent includes
all utilities - gas, water, trash, electric and Internet.

We are looking to rent to a single person - Studio is a one person occupancy

REQUIREMENTS:

-NO SMOKING ALLOWED ON PROPERTY
-NO OVERNIGHT GUEST
-NO PETS ALLOWED
-NO LOUD NOISES OR LATE NIGHT ACTIVITY

please call for appointment. NO WALK-INS
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/128194p
Property Id 128194

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5192785)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 476 Reims St have any available units?
476 Reims St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pomona, CA.
What amenities does 476 Reims St have?
Some of 476 Reims St's amenities include patio / balcony, ceiling fan, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 476 Reims St currently offering any rent specials?
476 Reims St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 476 Reims St pet-friendly?
No, 476 Reims St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pomona.
Does 476 Reims St offer parking?
No, 476 Reims St does not offer parking.
Does 476 Reims St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 476 Reims St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 476 Reims St have a pool?
No, 476 Reims St does not have a pool.
Does 476 Reims St have accessible units?
No, 476 Reims St does not have accessible units.
Does 476 Reims St have units with dishwashers?
No, 476 Reims St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 476 Reims St have units with air conditioning?
No, 476 Reims St does not have units with air conditioning.
