476 Reims St

Amenities

patio / balcony ceiling fan some paid utils microwave internet access range

Unit Amenities ceiling fan microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities internet access

STUDIO WITH PRIVATE ENTRY - Property Id: 128194



LARGE STUDIO IN GREAT LOCATION. (210 frwy/town/foothill) AVAILABLE November 1ST 2019



$1250 North Pomona Studio with Private Entrance



Studio

kitchenette

private patio

private entry

private bath

private room

wall to wall closet

street parking

RENT $1,250 A MONTH - $1,250 DEPOSIT

MONTH TO MONTH LEASE



Studio with your own private front entrance in Beautiful neighborhood above foothill blvd next to 210 freeway.



Studio is attached to home. The door leading into residence is bolted,



Huge room with double mirrored wall-to-wall closet, ceiling fan, mini fridge, microwave and gas stove

Rent includes

all utilities - gas, water, trash, electric and Internet.



We are looking to rent to a single person - Studio is a one person occupancy



REQUIREMENTS:



-NO SMOKING ALLOWED ON PROPERTY

-NO OVERNIGHT GUEST

-NO PETS ALLOWED

-NO LOUD NOISES OR LATE NIGHT ACTIVITY



please call for appointment. NO WALK-INS

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/128194p

Property Id 128194



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5192785)