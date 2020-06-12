3775 Legato Court

Amenities

granite counters garage recently renovated pool clubhouse guest parking

Unit Amenities granite counters microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage guest parking

Don’t miss the opportunity to lease this upgraded end unit condominium in Allegro Villas! This 1bed, 1bath condo also offers a small room that could be used as an office or playroom. Its beautiful mountain view makes your days more enjoyable at home. There is two-car parking spaces available / 1-car garage and 1-tandem assigned parking space. Kitchen counter tops have been upgraded to granite, laminated flooring all over the unit, and inside laundry area. The community complex offers pool/jacuzzi, recreation room, guest parking available 24 hours and security patrol at night. Showings by appt only.