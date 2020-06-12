3775 Legato Court

Amenities
Don’t miss the opportunity to lease this upgraded end unit condominium in Allegro Villas! This 1bed, 1bath condo also offers a small room that could be used as an office or playroom. Its beautiful mountain view makes your days more enjoyable at home. There is two-car parking spaces available / 1-car garage and 1-tandem assigned parking space. Kitchen counter tops have been upgraded to granite, laminated flooring all over the unit, and inside laundry area. The community complex offers pool/jacuzzi, recreation room, guest parking available 24 hours and security patrol at night. Showings by appt only.