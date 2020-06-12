All apartments in Pomona
3775 Legato Court
Last updated June 2 2020 at 6:08 AM

3775 Legato Court

3775 Legato Court · (818) 261-7606
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3775 Legato Court, Pomona, CA 91766

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 740 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
pool
clubhouse
guest parking
Unit Amenities
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
Don’t miss the opportunity to lease this upgraded end unit condominium in Allegro Villas! This 1bed, 1bath condo also offers a small room that could be used as an office or playroom. Its beautiful mountain view makes your days more enjoyable at home. There is two-car parking spaces available / 1-car garage and 1-tandem assigned parking space. Kitchen counter tops have been upgraded to granite, laminated flooring all over the unit, and inside laundry area. The community complex offers pool/jacuzzi, recreation room, guest parking available 24 hours and security patrol at night. Showings by appt only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3775 Legato Court have any available units?
3775 Legato Court has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3775 Legato Court have?
Some of 3775 Legato Court's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3775 Legato Court currently offering any rent specials?
3775 Legato Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3775 Legato Court pet-friendly?
No, 3775 Legato Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pomona.
Does 3775 Legato Court offer parking?
Yes, 3775 Legato Court does offer parking.
Does 3775 Legato Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3775 Legato Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3775 Legato Court have a pool?
Yes, 3775 Legato Court has a pool.
Does 3775 Legato Court have accessible units?
No, 3775 Legato Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3775 Legato Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 3775 Legato Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3775 Legato Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 3775 Legato Court does not have units with air conditioning.
