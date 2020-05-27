All apartments in Pomona
376 Sutton Court
376 Sutton Court

376 Sutton Court · No Longer Available
Location

376 Sutton Court, Pomona, CA 91767

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Gorgeous pool home located on a quiet cul-de-sac in between Claremont, La Verne, the 10 & 210 fwys. This home offers 3 large bedrooms, 2 baths, open floor plan with separate formal and family rooms, tons of natural lighting, and plantation shutters throughout. Most recent upgrades include copper plumbing, newer hvac, remodeled restrooms, kitchen, and laminate flooring. Private backyard with plenty of space to entertain, along with an outdoor restroom/shower perfect for summer gatherings. This home offers so much more it's an absolute must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 376 Sutton Court have any available units?
376 Sutton Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pomona, CA.
What amenities does 376 Sutton Court have?
Some of 376 Sutton Court's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 376 Sutton Court currently offering any rent specials?
376 Sutton Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 376 Sutton Court pet-friendly?
No, 376 Sutton Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pomona.
Does 376 Sutton Court offer parking?
Yes, 376 Sutton Court offers parking.
Does 376 Sutton Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 376 Sutton Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 376 Sutton Court have a pool?
Yes, 376 Sutton Court has a pool.
Does 376 Sutton Court have accessible units?
No, 376 Sutton Court does not have accessible units.
Does 376 Sutton Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 376 Sutton Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 376 Sutton Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 376 Sutton Court has units with air conditioning.
