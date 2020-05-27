376 Sutton Court

Amenities

Gorgeous pool home located on a quiet cul-de-sac in between Claremont, La Verne, the 10 & 210 fwys. This home offers 3 large bedrooms, 2 baths, open floor plan with separate formal and family rooms, tons of natural lighting, and plantation shutters throughout. Most recent upgrades include copper plumbing, newer hvac, remodeled restrooms, kitchen, and laminate flooring. Private backyard with plenty of space to entertain, along with an outdoor restroom/shower perfect for summer gatherings. This home offers so much more it's an absolute must see!