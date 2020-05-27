3745 Legato Court

Amenities

Gated community bordering Diamond Bar with views of the valley, private laundry, a loft that can be used as small second bedroom, and garaged parking. This Allegro Villa condo has new carpet, an updated bathroom, association pool, and more amenities than you’ll find in most apartments. Large master bedroom has views of the valley and ample closet space. Private inside laundry plus washer and dryer machines are included without warranty. Living room has custom paint scheme, laminate flooring, fireplace, vaulted ceilings, unique spiral staircase, and private balcony. 1 garage space in shared garage and 1 other reserved uncovered parking space. Condo has central AC and Heat. Rent includes water, trash, HOA dues, gardner, and pool maintenance. Security deposit of $1600 and minimum 12 month lease. Tenant to pay electricity. There is a $40 per applicant (defined as any proposed occupant 18yrs+) non refundable screening fee. Listing Agent Todd Foust 714 686 6946.