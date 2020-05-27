All apartments in Pomona
Last updated December 22 2019 at 2:15 PM

3745 Legato Court

3745 Legato Court · No Longer Available
Location

3745 Legato Court, Pomona, CA 91766

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Gated community bordering Diamond Bar with views of the valley, private laundry, a loft that can be used as small second bedroom, and garaged parking. This Allegro Villa condo has new carpet, an updated bathroom, association pool, and more amenities than you’ll find in most apartments. Large master bedroom has views of the valley and ample closet space. Private inside laundry plus washer and dryer machines are included without warranty. Living room has custom paint scheme, laminate flooring, fireplace, vaulted ceilings, unique spiral staircase, and private balcony. 1 garage space in shared garage and 1 other reserved uncovered parking space. Condo has central AC and Heat. Rent includes water, trash, HOA dues, gardner, and pool maintenance. Security deposit of $1600 and minimum 12 month lease. Tenant to pay electricity. There is a $40 per applicant (defined as any proposed occupant 18yrs+) non refundable screening fee. Listing Agent Todd Foust 714 686 6946.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3745 Legato Court have any available units?
3745 Legato Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pomona, CA.
What amenities does 3745 Legato Court have?
Some of 3745 Legato Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3745 Legato Court currently offering any rent specials?
3745 Legato Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3745 Legato Court pet-friendly?
No, 3745 Legato Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pomona.
Does 3745 Legato Court offer parking?
Yes, 3745 Legato Court offers parking.
Does 3745 Legato Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3745 Legato Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3745 Legato Court have a pool?
Yes, 3745 Legato Court has a pool.
Does 3745 Legato Court have accessible units?
No, 3745 Legato Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3745 Legato Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 3745 Legato Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3745 Legato Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3745 Legato Court has units with air conditioning.

