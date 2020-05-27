All apartments in Pomona
Last updated July 1 2019 at 7:10 PM

35 Sunset Ridge Cir

35 Sunset Ridge Cir · No Longer Available
Location

35 Sunset Ridge Cir, Pomona, CA 91766

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Spacious two-story single family home with 2,131 SF of living space located west of the 71 Freeway in the Phillips Ranch hills. The sprawling home features 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms and a 2-car garage with direct access.
The family room has a brick wood-burning fireplace, wet bar, sliding glass doors to the back patio, and is open to the kitchen. The fourth bedroom is conveniently located downstairs, and has double doors with a closet, could also serve as a home office. There is a full bathroom downstairs as well. Appliances include 4-burner gas countertop stove, built in oven and microwave, and multi-cycle dishwasher. Separate living room, family room and laundry room, breakfast nook and formal dining room. Master bedroom has a brick wood-burning fireplace, roomy closet, roman style bathtub, double vanity sink, and glass enclosed shower. The backyard is landscaped with a hillside view.
Convenient access to the 71 & 60 Freeways. Landscaping maintenance is included with the monthly rent. Tenant pays utilities.

Requirements: Minimum household income 2.5 times the monthly rent, FICO score of 600 or above. Application fee $45 per occupant 18 years of age or older.
Applications accepted on a First Come, First Serve basis! Security Deposit $2,650.00 oac. Pets are accepted with an additional per-pet deposit.

Call 909-243-7946 for more information or to schedule a showing! Come prepared to apply, because this beautiful Phillips Ranch home will go quickly!

Professionally Managed by Allied Management, Inc.
(BRE #01299957)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 35 Sunset Ridge Cir have any available units?
35 Sunset Ridge Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pomona, CA.
What amenities does 35 Sunset Ridge Cir have?
Some of 35 Sunset Ridge Cir's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 35 Sunset Ridge Cir currently offering any rent specials?
35 Sunset Ridge Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 35 Sunset Ridge Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 35 Sunset Ridge Cir is pet friendly.
Does 35 Sunset Ridge Cir offer parking?
Yes, 35 Sunset Ridge Cir offers parking.
Does 35 Sunset Ridge Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 35 Sunset Ridge Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 35 Sunset Ridge Cir have a pool?
No, 35 Sunset Ridge Cir does not have a pool.
Does 35 Sunset Ridge Cir have accessible units?
No, 35 Sunset Ridge Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 35 Sunset Ridge Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 35 Sunset Ridge Cir has units with dishwashers.
Does 35 Sunset Ridge Cir have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 35 Sunset Ridge Cir has units with air conditioning.
