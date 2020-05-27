35 Sunset Ridge Cir

Amenities

Spacious two-story single family home with 2,131 SF of living space located west of the 71 Freeway in the Phillips Ranch hills. The sprawling home features 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms and a 2-car garage with direct access.

The family room has a brick wood-burning fireplace, wet bar, sliding glass doors to the back patio, and is open to the kitchen. The fourth bedroom is conveniently located downstairs, and has double doors with a closet, could also serve as a home office. There is a full bathroom downstairs as well. Appliances include 4-burner gas countertop stove, built in oven and microwave, and multi-cycle dishwasher. Separate living room, family room and laundry room, breakfast nook and formal dining room. Master bedroom has a brick wood-burning fireplace, roomy closet, roman style bathtub, double vanity sink, and glass enclosed shower. The backyard is landscaped with a hillside view.

Convenient access to the 71 & 60 Freeways. Landscaping maintenance is included with the monthly rent. Tenant pays utilities.



Requirements: Minimum household income 2.5 times the monthly rent, FICO score of 600 or above. Application fee $45 per occupant 18 years of age or older.

Applications accepted on a First Come, First Serve basis! Security Deposit $2,650.00 oac. Pets are accepted with an additional per-pet deposit.



Call 909-243-7946 for more information or to schedule a showing! Come prepared to apply, because this beautiful Phillips Ranch home will go quickly!



Professionally Managed by Allied Management, Inc.

