326 E Pearl Street

This is a beautiful vintage home located in Pomona's Lincoln Park Historic District. The home has been restored to it's old world charm. It features 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, a large formal dining room with bay window, and an enclosed patio with laundry hook-ups. It is walking distance to Downtown Pomona and the lovely Lincoln Park. This listing is for the front home on a "2 on a lot." The home has a front yard and private back/ side yard. Small pets will be considered, approved at owner discretion. No smoking inside the home. Owner pays for water, trash service, and gardener. AVAILABILITY: NOVEMBER 2019. Please contact Brian for more information, 562-308-7136.