326 E Pearl Street
Last updated December 14 2019 at 7:05 PM

326 E Pearl Street

326 East Pearl Street · No Longer Available
Location

326 East Pearl Street, Pomona, CA 91767

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This is a beautiful vintage home located in Pomona's Lincoln Park Historic District. The home has been restored to it's old world charm. It features 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, a large formal dining room with bay window, and an enclosed patio with laundry hook-ups. It is walking distance to Downtown Pomona and the lovely Lincoln Park. This listing is for the front home on a "2 on a lot." The home has a front yard and private back/ side yard. Small pets will be considered, approved at owner discretion. No smoking inside the home. Owner pays for water, trash service, and gardener. AVAILABILITY: NOVEMBER 2019. Please contact Brian for more information, 562-308-7136.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None.

