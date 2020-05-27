3112 N Garey Avenue

Amenities

APARTMENT:

Large 2 bedroom one bath apartment designed to meet the most critical of tenant criteria. Now offered to the public at the a low cost per month to the (public) tenant. Recently painted exterior, landscaping, completely remodeled interior, WALK IN CLOSET, new wood grain vinyl floor, as well as an assigned private enclosed garage. surveillance cameras operating 24 per day 7 days a week. Lighted alleyway, courtyard, and garage area. Fenced and gated between garages and courtyard.

Low monthly rates can secure this second floor unit. ( Ask about availability.)

LOCATION:

Nestled in the premier area of North Pomona, between La Verne and Claremont. Walking distance to public transportation, grocery store, miscellaneous shopping, restaurants, Banking, Churches, private and public schools, and more.

Easy access to the 210 Frwy to the North, 10 Frwy South and 605 Frwy to the West.