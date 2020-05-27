All apartments in Pomona
3112 N Garey Avenue

3112 North Garey Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3112 North Garey Avenue, Pomona, CA 91767

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
courtyard
range
Unit Amenities
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
APARTMENT:
Large 2 bedroom one bath apartment designed to meet the most critical of tenant criteria. Now offered to the public at the a low cost per month to the (public) tenant. Recently painted exterior, landscaping, completely remodeled interior, WALK IN CLOSET, new wood grain vinyl floor, as well as an assigned private enclosed garage. surveillance cameras operating 24 per day 7 days a week. Lighted alleyway, courtyard, and garage area. Fenced and gated between garages and courtyard.
Low monthly rates can secure this second floor unit. ( Ask about availability.)
LOCATION:
Nestled in the premier area of North Pomona, between La Verne and Claremont. Walking distance to public transportation, grocery store, miscellaneous shopping, restaurants, Banking, Churches, private and public schools, and more.
Easy access to the 210 Frwy to the North, 10 Frwy South and 605 Frwy to the West.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3112 N Garey Avenue have any available units?
3112 N Garey Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pomona, CA.
What amenities does 3112 N Garey Avenue have?
Some of 3112 N Garey Avenue's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3112 N Garey Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3112 N Garey Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3112 N Garey Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3112 N Garey Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pomona.
Does 3112 N Garey Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3112 N Garey Avenue offers parking.
Does 3112 N Garey Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3112 N Garey Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3112 N Garey Avenue have a pool?
No, 3112 N Garey Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3112 N Garey Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3112 N Garey Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3112 N Garey Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3112 N Garey Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3112 N Garey Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3112 N Garey Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
