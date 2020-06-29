3065 Gladstone Street

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage recently renovated pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Beautiful 2-story townhouse located in a quiet neighborhood yet convenient to shopping near La Verne & Claremont for rent. The property was remodeled in the recent years with Tuscany style kitchen, Mexican tile counter top, and laminated floor through out. This home includes a private fenced in yard, storage shed, one car attached garage, one car parking space and well maintained exterior by HOA. HOA amenity also includes pool.

The unit also includes refrigerator, washer and dryer. This is a no pets property.