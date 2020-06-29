All apartments in Pomona
3065 Gladstone Street

Location

3065 Gladstone Street, Pomona, CA 91767

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful 2-story townhouse located in a quiet neighborhood yet convenient to shopping near La Verne & Claremont for rent. The property was remodeled in the recent years with Tuscany style kitchen, Mexican tile counter top, and laminated floor through out. This home includes a private fenced in yard, storage shed, one car attached garage, one car parking space and well maintained exterior by HOA. HOA amenity also includes pool.
The unit also includes refrigerator, washer and dryer. This is a no pets property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3065 Gladstone Street have any available units?
3065 Gladstone Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pomona, CA.
What amenities does 3065 Gladstone Street have?
Some of 3065 Gladstone Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3065 Gladstone Street currently offering any rent specials?
3065 Gladstone Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3065 Gladstone Street pet-friendly?
No, 3065 Gladstone Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pomona.
Does 3065 Gladstone Street offer parking?
Yes, 3065 Gladstone Street offers parking.
Does 3065 Gladstone Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3065 Gladstone Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3065 Gladstone Street have a pool?
Yes, 3065 Gladstone Street has a pool.
Does 3065 Gladstone Street have accessible units?
No, 3065 Gladstone Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3065 Gladstone Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3065 Gladstone Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 3065 Gladstone Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3065 Gladstone Street does not have units with air conditioning.

