3 Longfellow

Unit Amenities patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This brand new property is a sprawling three-story home that features 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, two-bay garage and a great home layout. The home enters into the foyer, with a downstairs bedroom and bath just off the entryway. Upstairs, the spacious open-concept living area featuring a great room and a balcony, great for entertaining. The great room also leads into the dining room and gourmet kitchen with large center island. The top level houses the large master suite which boasts an expansive walk-in closet and full bathroom with dual vanities, and another bedroom with a full bath. The entire home showcases complete upgraded flooring throughout. Fridge, solar system, Amazon Alexa are all included, and so much more! Easy access to 57, 60 & 71 freeways, come to see and movie in anytime!!!