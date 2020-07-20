All apartments in Pomona
Find more places like 3 Longfellow.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pomona, CA
/
3 Longfellow
Last updated July 18 2019 at 7:25 AM

3 Longfellow

3 Longfellow St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pomona
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3 Longfellow St, Pomona, CA 91766

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This brand new property is a sprawling three-story home that features 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, two-bay garage and a great home layout. The home enters into the foyer, with a downstairs bedroom and bath just off the entryway. Upstairs, the spacious open-concept living area featuring a great room and a balcony, great for entertaining. The great room also leads into the dining room and gourmet kitchen with large center island. The top level houses the large master suite which boasts an expansive walk-in closet and full bathroom with dual vanities, and another bedroom with a full bath. The entire home showcases complete upgraded flooring throughout. Fridge, solar system, Amazon Alexa are all included, and so much more! Easy access to 57, 60 & 71 freeways, come to see and movie in anytime!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3 Longfellow have any available units?
3 Longfellow doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pomona, CA.
What amenities does 3 Longfellow have?
Some of 3 Longfellow's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3 Longfellow currently offering any rent specials?
3 Longfellow is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3 Longfellow pet-friendly?
No, 3 Longfellow is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pomona.
Does 3 Longfellow offer parking?
Yes, 3 Longfellow offers parking.
Does 3 Longfellow have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3 Longfellow does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3 Longfellow have a pool?
No, 3 Longfellow does not have a pool.
Does 3 Longfellow have accessible units?
No, 3 Longfellow does not have accessible units.
Does 3 Longfellow have units with dishwashers?
No, 3 Longfellow does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3 Longfellow have units with air conditioning?
No, 3 Longfellow does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

eaves Phillips Ranch
400 Appian Way
Pomona, CA 91766
Monterey Station
180 E Monterey Ave
Pomona, CA 91767
Terramonte Apartments
150 W Foothill Blvd
Pomona, CA 91767

Similar Pages

Pomona 1 Bedroom ApartmentsPomona 2 Bedroom Apartments
Pomona 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom ApartmentsPomona Apartments with Pools
Pomona Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Glendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAGarden Grove, CAAlhambra, CALa Habra, CAPlacentia, CA
Buena Park, CABrea, CAVictorville, CAFountain Valley, CANorwalk, CASan Bernardino, CAGlendora, CAFontana, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State Polytechnic University-PomonaWestern University of Health Sciences
California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-Fullerton