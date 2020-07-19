All apartments in Pomona
295 E Phillips Boulevard
295 E Phillips Boulevard

295 East Phillips Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

295 East Phillips Boulevard, Pomona, CA 91766

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
garage
Wonderful property for lease. The property have lots remodeling, updated kitchen, updated bathrooms, tiles in all bedrooms and updated garage. ?this house have large front yard, great patio, large living room connect to dinning area. Secluded area kitchen connect to dinning area, laundry area, and hallway to bedrooms. on the back of the area, there is a large enclosed patio for enjoyment, also connect to the garage. This property comes with 1 garage and 2 carport for parking, And central air. You won't want to miss this property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 295 E Phillips Boulevard have any available units?
295 E Phillips Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pomona, CA.
What amenities does 295 E Phillips Boulevard have?
Some of 295 E Phillips Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 295 E Phillips Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
295 E Phillips Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 295 E Phillips Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 295 E Phillips Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pomona.
Does 295 E Phillips Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 295 E Phillips Boulevard offers parking.
Does 295 E Phillips Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 295 E Phillips Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 295 E Phillips Boulevard have a pool?
No, 295 E Phillips Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 295 E Phillips Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 295 E Phillips Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 295 E Phillips Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 295 E Phillips Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 295 E Phillips Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 295 E Phillips Boulevard has units with air conditioning.
