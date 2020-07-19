295 E Phillips Boulevard

Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated air conditioning

Wonderful property for lease. The property have lots remodeling, updated kitchen, updated bathrooms, tiles in all bedrooms and updated garage. ?this house have large front yard, great patio, large living room connect to dinning area. Secluded area kitchen connect to dinning area, laundry area, and hallway to bedrooms. on the back of the area, there is a large enclosed patio for enjoyment, also connect to the garage. This property comes with 1 garage and 2 carport for parking, And central air. You won't want to miss this property.