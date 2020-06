Amenities

Welcome to this amazing Gated Community in North Pomona. This home feature 4 bedrooms 2.5 baths include washer, dryer, renew updated kitchen, freshly painted, huge low-maintenance back yard with lots fruits trees, friendly dog park, This home is very close to both La Verne and Claremont, local schools, colleges, and activities. Easy access to transportation services as well! Lease fee include HOA & Gardener. take a look!