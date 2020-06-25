All apartments in Pomona
Pomona, CA
2734 Valor Lane
Last updated May 14 2019 at 5:55 AM

2734 Valor Lane

2734 Valor Ln · No Longer Available
Location

2734 Valor Ln, Pomona, CA 91767

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Located in the desirable and quiet Bonita Village Community, this beautiful townhouse is a dream come true. Newly Built in 2016, this tri-level home features 3 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms total. The main level features a master suite - perfect for in-laws or guests. Brand new carpet and paint throughout the whole house. The Second level has an open concept layout with family room, dining room, and gourmet kitchen. Beautifully finished cabinets with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. The Third level has 2 large master suites and is bright and airy with lots of natural lights. There is an inside laundry and attached 2 car garage for ease of use. Washer/dryer/refrigerator all included. Conveniently located near Metro Link and minutes away from Downtown Claremont, La Verne, Claremont College, University of La Verne, and Cal Poly Pomona.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2734 Valor Lane have any available units?
2734 Valor Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pomona, CA.
What amenities does 2734 Valor Lane have?
Some of 2734 Valor Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2734 Valor Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2734 Valor Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2734 Valor Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2734 Valor Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pomona.
Does 2734 Valor Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2734 Valor Lane offers parking.
Does 2734 Valor Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2734 Valor Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2734 Valor Lane have a pool?
No, 2734 Valor Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2734 Valor Lane have accessible units?
No, 2734 Valor Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2734 Valor Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2734 Valor Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 2734 Valor Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2734 Valor Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
