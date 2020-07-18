All apartments in Pomona
Pomona, CA
24 Deer Creek Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

24 Deer Creek Road

24 Deer Creek Road · No Longer Available
Location

24 Deer Creek Road, Pomona, CA 91766

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home has been almost completely remodeled. All new flooring, fresh paint, New Quartz Counter tops, New plumbing fixtures, new light fixtures, new ceiling fans and new Stainless Steel Range and Microwave. This home features separate living room and family room, Bar, ceiling fans, central AC, fireplace, covered patio, inside laundry, great neighborhood, close to shopping and easy access to the 71 and 60 Freeways.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,695, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $2,695, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24 Deer Creek Road have any available units?
24 Deer Creek Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pomona, CA.
What amenities does 24 Deer Creek Road have?
Some of 24 Deer Creek Road's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24 Deer Creek Road currently offering any rent specials?
24 Deer Creek Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24 Deer Creek Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 24 Deer Creek Road is pet friendly.
Does 24 Deer Creek Road offer parking?
No, 24 Deer Creek Road does not offer parking.
Does 24 Deer Creek Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24 Deer Creek Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24 Deer Creek Road have a pool?
No, 24 Deer Creek Road does not have a pool.
Does 24 Deer Creek Road have accessible units?
No, 24 Deer Creek Road does not have accessible units.
Does 24 Deer Creek Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 24 Deer Creek Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 24 Deer Creek Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 24 Deer Creek Road has units with air conditioning.
