24 Deer Creek Road

Amenities
This home has been almost completely remodeled. All new flooring, fresh paint, New Quartz Counter tops, New plumbing fixtures, new light fixtures, new ceiling fans and new Stainless Steel Range and Microwave. This home features separate living room and family room, Bar, ceiling fans, central AC, fireplace, covered patio, inside laundry, great neighborhood, close to shopping and easy access to the 71 and 60 Freeways.
Rental Terms: Rent: $2,695, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $2,695, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs allowed
