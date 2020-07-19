All apartments in Pomona
Pomona, CA
2261 Valley Blvd
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2261 Valley Blvd

2261 Valley Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

2261 Valley Boulevard, Pomona, CA 91789

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
gym
on-site laundry
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
internet access
media room
pet friendly
tennis court
*Price and availability are subject to change.

Apartment Features

Fully Equipped Kitchen
New & Modern Appliances
Custom Cabinetry
Hardwood-Inspired Flooring
Ceiling Fans
Refreshing Air Conditioning
Private Balcony or Patio
Walk-In Closets*
Dishwasher
Refrigerators Available to Rent
Stunning Views*
Window Coverings
Pet Friendly

*In select homes.

Community Amenities

Refreshing Outdoor Pool & Spa
State-of-the-Art Fitness Center
Resident BBQ & Grill Area
Business Center
Gated Community
Free WiFi at Pool & Business Center
Media Center
Soccer Field
Tennis Court
On-Site Laundry Facilities

To see the grounds at Olive Ridge Resort for yourself, contact our professional leasing staff to set up your tour of our studio, one, and two bedroom apartments for rent in Pomona, CA today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2261 Valley Blvd have any available units?
2261 Valley Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pomona, CA.
What amenities does 2261 Valley Blvd have?
Some of 2261 Valley Blvd's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2261 Valley Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
2261 Valley Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2261 Valley Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 2261 Valley Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 2261 Valley Blvd offer parking?
No, 2261 Valley Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 2261 Valley Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2261 Valley Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2261 Valley Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 2261 Valley Blvd has a pool.
Does 2261 Valley Blvd have accessible units?
No, 2261 Valley Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 2261 Valley Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2261 Valley Blvd has units with dishwashers.
Does 2261 Valley Blvd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2261 Valley Blvd has units with air conditioning.
