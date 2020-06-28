All apartments in Pomona
Last updated March 26 2020 at 10:33 AM

2 Portola Court

2 Portola Court · No Longer Available
Location

2 Portola Court, Pomona, CA 91766

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Very nice lease in beautiful Phillips Ranch. Ready for occupancy! Spacious corner lot on a cul de sac, super curb appeal. Easy freeway access and award winning schools are shared with N. Diamond Bar. The home is move in ready throughout. Cute front porch is covered and ready for relaxing. Tile entry with vaulted ceilings in the living room, formal dining room beyond. Wood shutters throughout the home, fresh paint, clean neutral carpet. Tiled family room with fireplace is open to the kitchen. Nook for informal meals, bar seating at the kitchen. Kitchen highlights include recessed lights, gas stove and oven, dishwasher, microwave, tile flooring. Beyond the family room is a large bonus room with built in surround speakers. Slider off of the bonus room opens into the back yard. Great yard for kids and entertaining. Concrete patios for furniture or a barbecue, gazebo, lawn area. Going back inside there is a beautiful staircase and 3 large bedrooms upstairs. The master bedroom is toward the back of the home with a large balcony over the downstairs bonus room. Walk in closet, double sinks, separate tub/shower- very nice. Make this a must see Award winning schools are shared with N. Diamond Bar.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2 Portola Court have any available units?
2 Portola Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pomona, CA.
What amenities does 2 Portola Court have?
Some of 2 Portola Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2 Portola Court currently offering any rent specials?
2 Portola Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2 Portola Court pet-friendly?
No, 2 Portola Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pomona.
Does 2 Portola Court offer parking?
Yes, 2 Portola Court offers parking.
Does 2 Portola Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2 Portola Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2 Portola Court have a pool?
No, 2 Portola Court does not have a pool.
Does 2 Portola Court have accessible units?
No, 2 Portola Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2 Portola Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2 Portola Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 2 Portola Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 2 Portola Court does not have units with air conditioning.
