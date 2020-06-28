2 Portola Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

Very nice lease in beautiful Phillips Ranch. Ready for occupancy! Spacious corner lot on a cul de sac, super curb appeal. Easy freeway access and award winning schools are shared with N. Diamond Bar. The home is move in ready throughout. Cute front porch is covered and ready for relaxing. Tile entry with vaulted ceilings in the living room, formal dining room beyond. Wood shutters throughout the home, fresh paint, clean neutral carpet. Tiled family room with fireplace is open to the kitchen. Nook for informal meals, bar seating at the kitchen. Kitchen highlights include recessed lights, gas stove and oven, dishwasher, microwave, tile flooring. Beyond the family room is a large bonus room with built in surround speakers. Slider off of the bonus room opens into the back yard. Great yard for kids and entertaining. Concrete patios for furniture or a barbecue, gazebo, lawn area. Going back inside there is a beautiful staircase and 3 large bedrooms upstairs. The master bedroom is toward the back of the home with a large balcony over the downstairs bonus room. Walk in closet, double sinks, separate tub/shower- very nice. Make this a must see Award winning schools are shared with N. Diamond Bar.