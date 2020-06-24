1979 Annandale Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range Property Amenities pool garage

This is a remarkable opportunity to lease a 4 Bedroom Townhouse with two and a half bath in this Claremont adjacent complex with a wonderful community pool area. Still within walking distance to the famous Claremont Village and Colleges. One very private bedroom is on the lower level with a large closet just a couple of steps around the corner. Direct Garage access from that level to the living area with living room and dining room and a large kitchen with an island as well as a large and sunny patio area. The Guest Bath is also located on this level. Upstairs features 3 bedrooms with two baths and the laundry area with a washer and a dryer. The spacious landing allows for a desk or study area. Easy to take care of smooth flooring downstairs.

Exceptional opportunity in every way.

Contact Herman Janssen at 626.487.2625 for additional information or any questions.

Please visit our Open House on Sunday March 24 from 11am to 12am.