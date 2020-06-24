This is a remarkable opportunity to lease a 4 Bedroom Townhouse with two and a half bath in this Claremont adjacent complex with a wonderful community pool area. Still within walking distance to the famous Claremont Village and Colleges. One very private bedroom is on the lower level with a large closet just a couple of steps around the corner. Direct Garage access from that level to the living area with living room and dining room and a large kitchen with an island as well as a large and sunny patio area. The Guest Bath is also located on this level. Upstairs features 3 bedrooms with two baths and the laundry area with a washer and a dryer. The spacious landing allows for a desk or study area. Easy to take care of smooth flooring downstairs. Exceptional opportunity in every way. Contact Herman Janssen at 626.487.2625 for additional information or any questions. Please visit our Open House on Sunday March 24 from 11am to 12am.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1979 Annandale Way have any available units?
1979 Annandale Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pomona, CA.
What amenities does 1979 Annandale Way have?
Some of 1979 Annandale Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1979 Annandale Way currently offering any rent specials?
1979 Annandale Way is not currently offering any rent specials.