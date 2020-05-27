All apartments in Pomona
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:35 PM

1840 Elaine Street

1840 Elaine Street · No Longer Available
Location

1840 Elaine Street, Pomona, CA 91767

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Very nice 3 bedroom and 1 bathroom home located in Pomona. This home is within close proximity to shopping centers and is commuter friendly, as it is close to the 10 freeway.

Upon entry into the home, there is a spacious living room that includes a fireplace, giving the room a very warm feel. The dining room leads into the kitchen that includes lots of cabinet space, tile flooring, and a fridge! Hardwood floors throughout the rest of the home. The single bathroom is good-sized and conveniently in hallway. This home includes a very spacious backyard that includes a grass area. **Gardener is included with the rent**. No garage parking - driveway and street parking only. Washer and dryer hookups included in backyard.

Utilities included with rent: water, trash, gas, & electricity
Appliances Included but not warrantied: refrigerator

Pet policy: *Small dogs ONLY allowed*

For more information or to schedule a showing please visit 123mesa.com or call (909) 360-2660 ext. 1.

*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.

Listing by:
Mesa Properties Inc.
499-A N. Central Ave.
Upland, CA 91786
909-360-2660

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,900, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,900, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1840 Elaine Street have any available units?
1840 Elaine Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pomona, CA.
What amenities does 1840 Elaine Street have?
Some of 1840 Elaine Street's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1840 Elaine Street currently offering any rent specials?
1840 Elaine Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1840 Elaine Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1840 Elaine Street is pet friendly.
Does 1840 Elaine Street offer parking?
Yes, 1840 Elaine Street offers parking.
Does 1840 Elaine Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1840 Elaine Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1840 Elaine Street have a pool?
No, 1840 Elaine Street does not have a pool.
Does 1840 Elaine Street have accessible units?
No, 1840 Elaine Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1840 Elaine Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1840 Elaine Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1840 Elaine Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1840 Elaine Street has units with air conditioning.
