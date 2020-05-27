1840 Elaine Street

Amenities

Very nice 3 bedroom and 1 bathroom home located in Pomona. This home is within close proximity to shopping centers and is commuter friendly, as it is close to the 10 freeway.



Upon entry into the home, there is a spacious living room that includes a fireplace, giving the room a very warm feel. The dining room leads into the kitchen that includes lots of cabinet space, tile flooring, and a fridge! Hardwood floors throughout the rest of the home. The single bathroom is good-sized and conveniently in hallway. This home includes a very spacious backyard that includes a grass area. **Gardener is included with the rent**. No garage parking - driveway and street parking only. Washer and dryer hookups included in backyard.



Utilities included with rent: water, trash, gas, & electricity

Appliances Included but not warrantied: refrigerator



Pet policy: *Small dogs ONLY allowed*



For more information or to schedule a showing please visit 123mesa.com or call (909) 360-2660 ext. 1.



*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.



Listing by:

Mesa Properties Inc.

499-A N. Central Ave.

Upland, CA 91786

909-360-2660



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,900, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,900, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.