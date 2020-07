Amenities

garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

3 Bedroom 2 Bath Phillips Ranch - Quiet serene excellent & convenient location, easy access to Fwy 57, 60, 10 and 71. House has been completely painted inside and out. Has new floors in the bedrooms, and the master bath has been recently updated. This house has a large backyard and a two-car attached garage. If you have any questions please call our office at 909-236-5401 or go to our website to get further details at www.RentHMR.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4945177)