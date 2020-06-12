1738 Canyon Way

Amenities

*LEASE* This 3 bedroom + 2 bathroom home is located in prestigious Ganesha Hills - above the fairgrounds in Pomona and close to Mountain Meadows Country Club. This single level home is custom built and has an ideal layout. Spacious great room features a vaulted ceiling, hardwood flooring, a formal dining area, and giant windows offering a mountain view. Floor to ceiling brick fireplace. In addition to formal dining area, there is a separate room off kitchen for casual dining with large window looking out onto a covered patio area. Indoor laundry room with laundry tub. Attached over-sized 2 car garage. Tons of storage with built in bookcases and cabinets throughout. See to fully appreciate. Give us a call today to schedule a showing! NO SMOKING, NO SPIKED SHOES, NO INDOOR CULTIVATION OF PLANTS!