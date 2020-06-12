All apartments in Pomona
1738 Canyon Way

Location

1738 Canyon Way, Pomona, CA 91768

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
*LEASE* This 3 bedroom + 2 bathroom home is located in prestigious Ganesha Hills - above the fairgrounds in Pomona and close to Mountain Meadows Country Club. This single level home is custom built and has an ideal layout. Spacious great room features a vaulted ceiling, hardwood flooring, a formal dining area, and giant windows offering a mountain view. Floor to ceiling brick fireplace. In addition to formal dining area, there is a separate room off kitchen for casual dining with large window looking out onto a covered patio area. Indoor laundry room with laundry tub. Attached over-sized 2 car garage. Tons of storage with built in bookcases and cabinets throughout. See to fully appreciate. Give us a call today to schedule a showing! NO SMOKING, NO SPIKED SHOES, NO INDOOR CULTIVATION OF PLANTS!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1738 Canyon Way have any available units?
1738 Canyon Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pomona, CA.
What amenities does 1738 Canyon Way have?
Some of 1738 Canyon Way's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1738 Canyon Way currently offering any rent specials?
1738 Canyon Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1738 Canyon Way pet-friendly?
No, 1738 Canyon Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pomona.
Does 1738 Canyon Way offer parking?
Yes, 1738 Canyon Way does offer parking.
Does 1738 Canyon Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1738 Canyon Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1738 Canyon Way have a pool?
No, 1738 Canyon Way does not have a pool.
Does 1738 Canyon Way have accessible units?
No, 1738 Canyon Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1738 Canyon Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1738 Canyon Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 1738 Canyon Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 1738 Canyon Way does not have units with air conditioning.
