Last updated May 18 2020 at 7:07 AM

1730 E Mc Kinley Ave

1730 E McKinley Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1730 E McKinley Ave, Pomona, CA 91767

Amenities

dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
Property Amenities
1 bed room only, not whole house

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1730 E Mc Kinley Ave have any available units?
1730 E Mc Kinley Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pomona, CA.
Is 1730 E Mc Kinley Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1730 E Mc Kinley Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1730 E Mc Kinley Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1730 E Mc Kinley Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pomona.
Does 1730 E Mc Kinley Ave offer parking?
No, 1730 E Mc Kinley Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1730 E Mc Kinley Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1730 E Mc Kinley Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1730 E Mc Kinley Ave have a pool?
No, 1730 E Mc Kinley Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1730 E Mc Kinley Ave have accessible units?
No, 1730 E Mc Kinley Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1730 E Mc Kinley Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1730 E Mc Kinley Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 1730 E Mc Kinley Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1730 E Mc Kinley Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

