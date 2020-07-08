16 Greensboro Ct

Amenities
Brand New Single Family Home in Phillips Ranch - The Crossing Residence 3 is a sprawling two-story home that features 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, two-bay garage and a great home layout. The home enters into the spacious open-concept living area featuring a great room, which leads into the dining room and gourmet kitchen with large center island and walk-in pantry. Upstairs, the large master suite boasts an expansive walk-in closet and spa-inspired bathroom with dual vanities, soaking tub, and separate shower. One of the secondary bedrooms upstairs includes its own ensuite and walk-in closet.
(RLNE5159997)