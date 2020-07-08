16 Greensboro Ct

Amenities

pet friendly garage walk in closets hot tub bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

Brand New Single Family Home in Phillips Ranch - The Crossing Residence 3 is a sprawling two-story home that features 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, two-bay garage and a great home layout. The home enters into the spacious open-concept living area featuring a great room, which leads into the dining room and gourmet kitchen with large center island and walk-in pantry. Upstairs, the large master suite boasts an expansive walk-in closet and spa-inspired bathroom with dual vanities, soaking tub, and separate shower. One of the secondary bedrooms upstairs includes its own ensuite and walk-in closet.



(RLNE5159997)