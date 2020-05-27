All apartments in Pomona
1598 S Reservoir Street
Last updated October 5 2019

1598 S Reservoir Street

1598 South Reservoir Street · No Longer Available
Location

1598 South Reservoir Street, Pomona, CA 91766

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
FOR LEASE- Single Family Home with 2 Bedroom/ 1 bath and 2 Car Garage. Spacious Living room that connects to dinning room. Updated counter tops in kitchen. Bedrooms face the backyard. Large Back yard with concrete patio area. Washer and Dryer hookup in garage. Garage has automatic opener and space to park additional cars on driveway. There are ceiling fans in bedrooms and living room. Newer laminate flooring through the house. Call for details or to schedule an appt.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1598 S Reservoir Street have any available units?
1598 S Reservoir Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pomona, CA.
What amenities does 1598 S Reservoir Street have?
Some of 1598 S Reservoir Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1598 S Reservoir Street currently offering any rent specials?
1598 S Reservoir Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1598 S Reservoir Street pet-friendly?
No, 1598 S Reservoir Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pomona.
Does 1598 S Reservoir Street offer parking?
Yes, 1598 S Reservoir Street offers parking.
Does 1598 S Reservoir Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1598 S Reservoir Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1598 S Reservoir Street have a pool?
No, 1598 S Reservoir Street does not have a pool.
Does 1598 S Reservoir Street have accessible units?
No, 1598 S Reservoir Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1598 S Reservoir Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1598 S Reservoir Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1598 S Reservoir Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1598 S Reservoir Street does not have units with air conditioning.

