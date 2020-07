Amenities

granite counters garage walk in closets

GATED COMMUNITY!!!!!! Two Story Detached Home with 2 Car Attached Garage Built in 2008. Features: High Ceiling, Open floor plan, 4 Bedroom

plus a Built in Den, Tile floor on the first floor, Granite Counter top in the Kitchen and Bathroom, Walk in Closet, HOA includes Water And Trash.

Easy access to 60, 71, 10 Fwy, and close to park, shopping and school.

Make this one a must see!!!!!!!