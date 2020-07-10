1161 Verona Place

Amenities

Nice single story home in Pomona adjacent to Phillips Ranch. Four good size bedrooms, two baths, laminate flooring, spacious living room with fireplace, the kitchen has granite counters. Covered patio and large grassy areas in the backyard. Quiet cul-de-sac location close to CalPoly and MtSac colleges, easy access to 71 Hwy, 10 and 60 freeways. Submit on pets, breed, number of pets and size. Tenant occupied and maybe available for possession on July 1 - call to show and provide the PEAD forms as required.