Home
/
Pomona, CA
/
1161 Verona Place
Last updated June 22 2020 at 5:35 PM

1161 Verona Place

1161 Verona Place · No Longer Available
Location

1161 Verona Place, Pomona, CA 91766

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nice single story home in Pomona adjacent to Phillips Ranch. Four good size bedrooms, two baths, laminate flooring, spacious living room with fireplace, the kitchen has granite counters. Covered patio and large grassy areas in the backyard. Quiet cul-de-sac location close to CalPoly and MtSac colleges, easy access to 71 Hwy, 10 and 60 freeways. Submit on pets, breed, number of pets and size. Tenant occupied and maybe available for possession on July 1 - call to show and provide the PEAD forms as required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1161 Verona Place have any available units?
1161 Verona Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pomona, CA.
What amenities does 1161 Verona Place have?
Some of 1161 Verona Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1161 Verona Place currently offering any rent specials?
1161 Verona Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1161 Verona Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 1161 Verona Place is pet friendly.
Does 1161 Verona Place offer parking?
No, 1161 Verona Place does not offer parking.
Does 1161 Verona Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1161 Verona Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1161 Verona Place have a pool?
No, 1161 Verona Place does not have a pool.
Does 1161 Verona Place have accessible units?
No, 1161 Verona Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1161 Verona Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1161 Verona Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 1161 Verona Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 1161 Verona Place does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

