All apartments in Pomona
Find more places like 1078 W. 2nd st. - 1078.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pomona, CA
/
1078 W. 2nd st. - 1078
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1078 W. 2nd st. - 1078

1078 West 2nd Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pomona
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1078 West 2nd Street, Pomona, CA 91766

Amenities

w/d hookup
range
Unit Amenities
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Studio, 1 story, has living space, kitchen and bath, water and trash paid, no stove, fenced back yard. Washer hook up. This is in a mixed Residential/Commercial location. DRE 01038838. No pets please. Thank you.

Please drive by 1st, before calling. If you are interested in the property after driving by call us to schedule an appointment at 909-627-7220.

TO APPLY YOU WILL NEED THE FOLLOWING:
2 most recent copies of pay stubs or verifiable proof of income
Make approx. 2 1/2 times the rent
$30 credit check fee for each applicant 18 and over
1 application for each adult applicant
Copies of IDs and SS# for each adult applicant

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1078 W. 2nd st. - 1078 have any available units?
1078 W. 2nd st. - 1078 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pomona, CA.
Is 1078 W. 2nd st. - 1078 currently offering any rent specials?
1078 W. 2nd st. - 1078 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1078 W. 2nd st. - 1078 pet-friendly?
No, 1078 W. 2nd st. - 1078 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pomona.
Does 1078 W. 2nd st. - 1078 offer parking?
No, 1078 W. 2nd st. - 1078 does not offer parking.
Does 1078 W. 2nd st. - 1078 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1078 W. 2nd st. - 1078 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1078 W. 2nd st. - 1078 have a pool?
No, 1078 W. 2nd st. - 1078 does not have a pool.
Does 1078 W. 2nd st. - 1078 have accessible units?
No, 1078 W. 2nd st. - 1078 does not have accessible units.
Does 1078 W. 2nd st. - 1078 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1078 W. 2nd st. - 1078 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1078 W. 2nd st. - 1078 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1078 W. 2nd st. - 1078 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Monterey Station
180 E Monterey Ave
Pomona, CA 91767
eaves Phillips Ranch
400 Appian Way
Pomona, CA 91766
Terramonte Apartments
150 W Foothill Blvd
Pomona, CA 91767

Similar Pages

Pomona 1 BedroomsPomona 2 Bedrooms
Pomona 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPomona Apartments with Pools
Pomona Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Glendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAGarden Grove, CAAlhambra, CALa Habra, CAPlacentia, CA
Buena Park, CABrea, CAVictorville, CAFountain Valley, CANorwalk, CASan Bernardino, CAGlendora, CAFontana, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State Polytechnic University-PomonaWestern University of Health Sciences
California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-Fullerton