1062 N Park Avenue

Amenities

hardwood floors parking recently renovated air conditioning microwave furnished

A BEAUTIFUL HOUSE HAS 3 SPACIOUS BEDROOMS AND 1 BATHROOM TO LEASE OUT DIVIDED FROM THE HALLWAY. PARTIAL FURNISHED. BETTER FOR A FAMILY TO SHARE WITH. THERE IS A DOOR AT HALLWAY DIVIDED FRONT AND BACK. EACH HAS THEIR OWN ENTRANCE. FREE PARKING ON STREETS AND DRIVEWAY. THIS HOME FEATURES 4 SPACIOUS BEDROOMS AND 2 FULL BATHS. PROPERTY HAS A LARGE MASTER BEDROOM. LARGE LIVING ROOM, DEN/FORMAL DINING AREA, BREAKFAST DINING AREA, LARGE CUSTOM KITCHEN WITH AN OPEN FLOOR PLAN. CUSTOM WOOD FLOORING THROUGHOUT, BEAUTIFULLY TILED BATHROOMS UPGRADES AND ALL AMENITIES INCLUDING CENTRAL AC AND HEATING. AND PROFESSIONALLY LANDSCAPED. WELCOME TO HOME.