Last updated November 25 2019 at 2:57 PM

1022 South Grand Avenue

1022 Grand Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1022 Grand Ave, Pomona, CA 91766

Amenities

Hills of Diamond Bar - Property Id: 182040

MOVE-IN SPECIAL- $ 1,000 OFF 1st MONTH'S RENT!
CALL US TODAY (909) 861-4994 OR VISIT US
@ HILLS OF DIAMOND BAR 1020 S. GRAND AVE. DIAMOND BAR, CA 91765.
*AVAILABLE NOW*
$ 500 Deposit OAC
Our leasing office is open Mon-Fri 8am-5pm and Sat 10am-5pm.
The Hills of Diamond Bar welcomes you home with spacious 2 bedroom 2 full bath apartment. Lush landscaping, and a variety of premium amenities. Beautifully designed interiors featuring well-equipped gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets, and private patios and balconies. Lots of amenities awaits you at The Hills of Diamond Bar!
Amenities Include:
2 Pools
2 Spas
Pool House
Playgrounds
Outdoor Fire Pit
BBQ Area
WiFi Enabled Study Lounge
19 Hole Club House
Indoor 24 Hour Gym
Outdoor Gym
Covered Carport Parking
WE LOVE PETS! Pet Friendly and Pet Wash Station, Pet Laundry Room

The Hills of Diamond Bar is conveniently located near the CA-60, CA-57 and I-10 freeways
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/182040p
Property Id 182040

(RLNE5341835)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1022 South Grand Avenue have any available units?
1022 South Grand Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pomona, CA.
What amenities does 1022 South Grand Avenue have?
Some of 1022 South Grand Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1022 South Grand Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1022 South Grand Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1022 South Grand Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1022 South Grand Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1022 South Grand Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1022 South Grand Avenue offers parking.
Does 1022 South Grand Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1022 South Grand Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1022 South Grand Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1022 South Grand Avenue has a pool.
Does 1022 South Grand Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1022 South Grand Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1022 South Grand Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1022 South Grand Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 1022 South Grand Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1022 South Grand Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
