Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher furnished garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center car wash area 24hr gym game room parking playground pool e-payments bbq/grill garage hot tub package receiving 24hr maintenance cc payments internet access online portal

Refresh your senses each day in The Kensington Apartment Homes, a boutique-style garden oasis with lush landscaping, rich architectural motifs and stunning views of Pleasanton Ridge. This enclave of 100 specialty, newly renovated, luxury apartment homes features upscale amenities you'd expect to find in a much larger community, including a heated pool, spa and a 24-hour fitness studio. Everything you desire is within minutes of your new home in historic Pleasanton, from shopping to fine dining to schools and entertainment.Our collection of Pleasanton apartments are nestled within a neighborhood of single-family residences for peace and privacy, and yet only 35 miles from San Francisco and Silicon Valley. With easy access to public transportation and highways 580 and 680, you can be on your way in no time. For the outdoor enthusiast, you will appreciate access to Bernal Community Park next door and the trails located at the Pleasanton Ridge Regional Park a mere 10 minute ride away.