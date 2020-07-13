All apartments in Pleasanton
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:49 AM

Kensington

1552 E Gate Way · (833) 276-5892
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1552 E Gate Way, Pleasanton, CA 94566

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 226 · Avail. Jul 22

$3,190

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1058 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 213 · Avail. Aug 7

$3,455

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1284 sqft

Unit 219 · Avail. Aug 5

$3,540

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1336 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Kensington.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
car wash area
24hr gym
game room
parking
playground
pool
e-payments
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
package receiving
24hr maintenance
cc payments
internet access
online portal
Refresh your senses each day in The Kensington Apartment Homes, a boutique-style garden oasis with lush landscaping, rich architectural motifs and stunning views of Pleasanton Ridge. This enclave of 100 specialty, newly renovated, luxury apartment homes features upscale amenities you'd expect to find in a much larger community, including a heated pool, spa and a 24-hour fitness studio. Everything you desire is within minutes of your new home in historic Pleasanton, from shopping to fine dining to schools and entertainment.Our collection of Pleasanton apartments are nestled within a neighborhood of single-family residences for peace and privacy, and yet only 35 miles from San Francisco and Silicon Valley. With easy access to public transportation and highways 580 and 680, you can be on your way in no time. For the outdoor enthusiast, you will appreciate access to Bernal Community Park next door and the trails located at the Pleasanton Ridge Regional Park a mere 10 minute ride away.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50.94 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $65/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Garage lot. Carport: $60/month.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Kensington have any available units?
Kensington has 3 units available starting at $3,190 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Kensington have?
Some of Kensington's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Kensington currently offering any rent specials?
Kensington is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Kensington pet-friendly?
Yes, Kensington is pet friendly.
Does Kensington offer parking?
Yes, Kensington offers parking.
Does Kensington have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Kensington offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Kensington have a pool?
Yes, Kensington has a pool.
Does Kensington have accessible units?
No, Kensington does not have accessible units.
Does Kensington have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Kensington has units with dishwashers.
Does Kensington have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Kensington has units with air conditioning.
