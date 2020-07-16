All apartments in Pleasanton
6352 Singletree Way

6352 Singletree Way · (925) 200-6922
Location

6352 Singletree Way, Pleasanton, CA 94588
Val Vista

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 6352 Singletree Way · Avail. now

$3,700

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1947 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Pleasanton 4 Br., 2 Ba., Hardwood Floors, Spacious with Lots of Natural Light, Top Schools Location! - Available: 07/10/2020
4 Bed / 2 BA
Property: Single Family Home
S.F.: 1947
Yr Built: 1970
Garage: 2 Car Garage
Rent: $3700
Security Deposit: $5550
Pets: Yes, Small Pet with Extra Deposit $500 Per Pet
Refrigerator: Yes, With Out Warranty
Washer / Dryer: Yes, With Out Warranty
Smoking: No

Due to COVID19 Restrictions & for more information please contact Agent Helia Fletcher 925 999 0948 Asst. to Daisy Borba Lic. #01355084, Broker Russell E Gross, R.E. Inc. BRE #01270957

Pleasanton, Val Vista Single Story 4Br., 2 Baths, Hardwood Floors through out, Spacious open floor plan with lots of natural light, Living Room, Dining room & Family room, Great side yard, Pet Ok with Extra Deposit of $500 Per Pet. Great School Location! Donlon Elementary, Hart Middle & Foot Hill High School!

Please contact tenant Daisy Borba 925 200 6922 for showing

(RLNE3210518)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6352 Singletree Way have any available units?
6352 Singletree Way has a unit available for $3,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6352 Singletree Way have?
Some of 6352 Singletree Way's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6352 Singletree Way currently offering any rent specials?
6352 Singletree Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6352 Singletree Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 6352 Singletree Way is pet friendly.
Does 6352 Singletree Way offer parking?
Yes, 6352 Singletree Way offers parking.
Does 6352 Singletree Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6352 Singletree Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6352 Singletree Way have a pool?
No, 6352 Singletree Way does not have a pool.
Does 6352 Singletree Way have accessible units?
No, 6352 Singletree Way does not have accessible units.
Does 6352 Singletree Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 6352 Singletree Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6352 Singletree Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 6352 Singletree Way does not have units with air conditioning.
