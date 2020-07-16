6352 Singletree Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Pleasanton 4 Br., 2 Ba., Hardwood Floors, Spacious with Lots of Natural Light, Top Schools Location! - Available: 07/10/2020

4 Bed / 2 BA

Property: Single Family Home

S.F.: 1947

Yr Built: 1970

Garage: 2 Car Garage

Rent: $3700

Security Deposit: $5550

Pets: Yes, Small Pet with Extra Deposit $500 Per Pet

Refrigerator: Yes, With Out Warranty

Washer / Dryer: Yes, With Out Warranty

Smoking: No



Due to COVID19 Restrictions & for more information please contact Agent Helia Fletcher 925 999 0948 Asst. to Daisy Borba Lic. #01355084, Broker Russell E Gross, R.E. Inc. BRE #01270957



Pleasanton, Val Vista Single Story 4Br., 2 Baths, Hardwood Floors through out, Spacious open floor plan with lots of natural light, Living Room, Dining room & Family room, Great side yard, Pet Ok with Extra Deposit of $500 Per Pet. Great School Location! Donlon Elementary, Hart Middle & Foot Hill High School!



Please contact tenant Daisy Borba 925 200 6922 for showing



(RLNE3210518)