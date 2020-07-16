6352 Singletree Way

Amenities
Pleasanton 4 Br., 2 Ba., Hardwood Floors, Spacious with Lots of Natural Light, Top Schools Location! - Available: 07/10/2020
4 Bed / 2 BA
Property: Single Family Home
S.F.: 1947
Yr Built: 1970
Garage: 2 Car Garage
Rent: $3700
Security Deposit: $5550
Pets: Yes, Small Pet with Extra Deposit $500 Per Pet
Refrigerator: Yes, With Out Warranty
Washer / Dryer: Yes, With Out Warranty
Smoking: No
Due to COVID19 Restrictions & for more information please contact Agent Helia Fletcher 925 999 0948 Asst. to Daisy Borba Lic. #01355084, Broker Russell E Gross, R.E. Inc. BRE #01270957
Pleasanton, Val Vista Single Story 4Br., 2 Baths, Hardwood Floors through out, Spacious open floor plan with lots of natural light, Living Room, Dining room & Family room, Great side yard, Pet Ok with Extra Deposit of $500 Per Pet. Great School Location! Donlon Elementary, Hart Middle & Foot Hill High School!
Please contact tenant Daisy Borba 925 200 6922 for showing
(RLNE3210518)