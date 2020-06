Amenities

Gorgeous 3 Bedroom Home in Pleasanton - Gorgeous 3 bedroom home in Pleasanton near the downtown area. Featuring all new stainless steel appliances and hardwood flooring this beauty is sure to be an eye catcher. The backyard features serene views with tons of space for private outdoor entertaining. Bedrooms feature tons of natural light as well as plenty closet space. This is a very well established quiet and peaceful neighborhood. This unit does have an in-law suite (CURRENTLY RENTED) that is attached to the property. Backyard is split with fencing. All utilities are to be shared which cuts down on ultimate utility cost. Near shopping, dining, and schools. Easy access to hwy 680. You wont want to miss out on this hidden gem.



