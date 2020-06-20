All apartments in Pleasanton
Last updated June 20 2020 at 10:08 AM

5331 Black Ave., #2

5331 Black Avenue · (925) 200-6922
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5331 Black Avenue, Pleasanton, CA 94566
Pleasanton Valley

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5331 Black Ave., #2 · Avail. Jul 1

$3,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1690 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
on-site laundry
parking
garage
5331 Black Ave., #2 Available 07/01/20 Pleasanton 2-br and 2.5-ba Condo with one car garage plus carport - centrally located to Hopyard and Downtown. - Rent: $3200 -
3 Bed + office / 2.5 BA -
SF: 1690 -
Garage: One Detached/One Covered Parking -
Condo -
Available: 07/01/2020 -
Security Deposit: $4800 -
Pets: Dog up to 40 lbs with additional deposit of $500 -
Refrigerator: Yes -
Washer / Dryer: Yes -
A/C: Yes -
Smoking: No –

Great Wellington Condo, two Bedrooms upstairs with 2 Baths, 3rd room downstairs no door with 1/2 Bath, detached 1 car garage plus a 1 car carport, large private fenced patio area. New floor and paint throughout, Large Kitchen with lots of storage. Large Master Bath with double sinks. Laundry Room with Washer & Dryer. Centrally located to Hopyard and Downtown.

Contact agent Daisy Borba 925-200-6922 for more info and showings
Lic. #01355084 Broker Russell E Gross, R.E. Inc. BRE #01270957

To see additional photos / information and other listings go to the following website:
pleasantonmanagement.com

(RLNE5821334)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5331 Black Ave., #2 have any available units?
5331 Black Ave., #2 has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5331 Black Ave., #2 have?
Some of 5331 Black Ave., #2's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5331 Black Ave., #2 currently offering any rent specials?
5331 Black Ave., #2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5331 Black Ave., #2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5331 Black Ave., #2 is pet friendly.
Does 5331 Black Ave., #2 offer parking?
Yes, 5331 Black Ave., #2 does offer parking.
Does 5331 Black Ave., #2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5331 Black Ave., #2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5331 Black Ave., #2 have a pool?
No, 5331 Black Ave., #2 does not have a pool.
Does 5331 Black Ave., #2 have accessible units?
No, 5331 Black Ave., #2 does not have accessible units.
Does 5331 Black Ave., #2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5331 Black Ave., #2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5331 Black Ave., #2 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5331 Black Ave., #2 has units with air conditioning.
