Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage air conditioning refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport on-site laundry parking garage

5331 Black Ave., #2 Available 07/01/20 Pleasanton 2-br and 2.5-ba Condo with one car garage plus carport - centrally located to Hopyard and Downtown. - Rent: $3200 -

3 Bed + office / 2.5 BA -

SF: 1690 -

Garage: One Detached/One Covered Parking -

Condo -

Available: 07/01/2020 -

Security Deposit: $4800 -

Pets: Dog up to 40 lbs with additional deposit of $500 -

Refrigerator: Yes -

Washer / Dryer: Yes -

A/C: Yes -

Smoking: No –



Great Wellington Condo, two Bedrooms upstairs with 2 Baths, 3rd room downstairs no door with 1/2 Bath, detached 1 car garage plus a 1 car carport, large private fenced patio area. New floor and paint throughout, Large Kitchen with lots of storage. Large Master Bath with double sinks. Laundry Room with Washer & Dryer. Centrally located to Hopyard and Downtown.



Contact agent Daisy Borba 925-200-6922 for more info and showings

Lic. #01355084 Broker Russell E Gross, R.E. Inc. BRE #01270957



To see additional photos / information and other listings go to the following website:

pleasantonmanagement.com



(RLNE5821334)