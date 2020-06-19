All apartments in Pleasant Hill
2080 Janice Drive

2080 Janice Drive · (925) 427-2800
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2080 Janice Drive, Pleasant Hill, CA 94523
Sherman Acres

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2080 Janice Drive · Avail. now

$2,800

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1105 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
air conditioning
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
**COMING SOON**Cute 3 Bed 1 Bath Pleasant Hill Single Story Home Close to Everything - **COMING SOON**
**PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT OCCUPANTS**

Location! Location! Location! Less then 2 miles to the Pleasant Hill Bart Station. Minutes to the 680 on ramp, shopping, restaurants, walking trail and more.

Spacious 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom single family home.

Bonus room off kitchen perfect office nook.

Double Oven, Refrigerator, Microwave, Washer and Dryer all included. Granite counter-tops.

Ample storage. Dual pane windows. Central Heat and Air Conditioning.

Large bathroom with double sinks.

Large backyard perfect for entertaining.

Rent $2,800.00 Deposit $3,000.00 on approval of credit.

2080 Janice Drive, Pleasant Hill

NO Smoking.

Call New Way Management Services 925-427-2800 to schedule a showing

Applications available online at www.NewWayServices.com.

Application processing fee is $40.00 per person over 18.

We require copies of last 2 pay stubs/proof of income and last 2 bank statements to be submitted with your application. Bank statements must show proof of income deposited into account and total available funds should be enough for move in (1st month rent and deposit). If you are self employed, we require copies of your last 2 tax returns.

Minimum monthly gross income must equal 3 times the amount of rent. For example, if the rent is $2,000.00 then the required total gross income of all applicants combine is $6,000.00. We also consider the minimum monthly debt payments reported on your credit report and/or garnished against your pay.

DO NOT apply if you have a previous eviction, active collection from a prior rental, or utility collections. Your application will be denied.

DRE #01920414

(RLNE3929529)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2080 Janice Drive have any available units?
2080 Janice Drive has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2080 Janice Drive have?
Some of 2080 Janice Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2080 Janice Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2080 Janice Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2080 Janice Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2080 Janice Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pleasant Hill.
Does 2080 Janice Drive offer parking?
No, 2080 Janice Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2080 Janice Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2080 Janice Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2080 Janice Drive have a pool?
No, 2080 Janice Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2080 Janice Drive have accessible units?
No, 2080 Janice Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2080 Janice Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2080 Janice Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2080 Janice Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2080 Janice Drive has units with air conditioning.
