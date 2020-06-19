Amenities

**COMING SOON**Cute 3 Bed 1 Bath Pleasant Hill Single Story Home Close to Everything - **COMING SOON**

**PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT OCCUPANTS**



Location! Location! Location! Less then 2 miles to the Pleasant Hill Bart Station. Minutes to the 680 on ramp, shopping, restaurants, walking trail and more.



Spacious 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom single family home.



Bonus room off kitchen perfect office nook.



Double Oven, Refrigerator, Microwave, Washer and Dryer all included. Granite counter-tops.



Ample storage. Dual pane windows. Central Heat and Air Conditioning.



Large bathroom with double sinks.



Large backyard perfect for entertaining.



Rent $2,800.00 Deposit $3,000.00 on approval of credit.



2080 Janice Drive, Pleasant Hill



NO Smoking.



Call New Way Management Services 925-427-2800 to schedule a showing



Applications available online at www.NewWayServices.com.



Application processing fee is $40.00 per person over 18.



We require copies of last 2 pay stubs/proof of income and last 2 bank statements to be submitted with your application. Bank statements must show proof of income deposited into account and total available funds should be enough for move in (1st month rent and deposit). If you are self employed, we require copies of your last 2 tax returns.



Minimum monthly gross income must equal 3 times the amount of rent. For example, if the rent is $2,000.00 then the required total gross income of all applicants combine is $6,000.00. We also consider the minimum monthly debt payments reported on your credit report and/or garnished against your pay.



DO NOT apply if you have a previous eviction, active collection from a prior rental, or utility collections. Your application will be denied.



