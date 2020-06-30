All apartments in Pleasant Hill
Last updated July 14 2020 at 11:05 PM

160 Mazie Drive

160 Mazie Drive · No Longer Available
Location

160 Mazie Drive, Pleasant Hill, CA 94523
Gregory Gardens

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
cats allowed
Beautifully upgraded 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home in the Gregory Gardens neighborhood. Spacious kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances and granite counter tops. Large backyard with a covered patio and place for a fire pit, perfect for entertaining or relaxing after a long week

The location of this property is just a short walk to Downtown Pleasant Hill and Pleasant Hill Park.

Easy access to 680 and close to schools, restaurants and more!

* Small dogs will be considered.
* Tenant responsible for all utilities
* No smoking
* Owner requires renter's insurance for the duration of the tenancy
* Minimum one year lease at $3,095/ month and $3,295 security deposit
* Owner provides yard service front and back
* Minimum credit score of 650 required.

Lease must start within 2 weeks of approval

Full security deposit due within 24 hours of approval
Full month’s rent due at lease signing (2nd month is prorated if lease begins after the 1st)

We offer an easy self showing option by calling Rently at 925-290-6055.

Loren Clark Cal DRE #02108135
(925) 783-1380
Stokley Properties is an Equal Opportunity Housing Provider
'Disclaimer: Stokley Properties, Inc. is not responsible for 3rd party marketing'

Rental Terms: Rent: $3,095, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $3,295, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 160 Mazie Drive have any available units?
160 Mazie Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pleasant Hill, CA.
What amenities does 160 Mazie Drive have?
Some of 160 Mazie Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 160 Mazie Drive currently offering any rent specials?
160 Mazie Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 160 Mazie Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 160 Mazie Drive is pet friendly.
Does 160 Mazie Drive offer parking?
No, 160 Mazie Drive does not offer parking.
Does 160 Mazie Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 160 Mazie Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 160 Mazie Drive have a pool?
No, 160 Mazie Drive does not have a pool.
Does 160 Mazie Drive have accessible units?
No, 160 Mazie Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 160 Mazie Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 160 Mazie Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 160 Mazie Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 160 Mazie Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
