160 Mazie Drive

Amenities
Beautifully upgraded 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home in the Gregory Gardens neighborhood. Spacious kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances and granite counter tops. Large backyard with a covered patio and place for a fire pit, perfect for entertaining or relaxing after a long week
The location of this property is just a short walk to Downtown Pleasant Hill and Pleasant Hill Park.
Easy access to 680 and close to schools, restaurants and more!
* Small dogs will be considered.
* Tenant responsible for all utilities
* No smoking
* Owner requires renter's insurance for the duration of the tenancy
* Minimum one year lease at $3,095/ month and $3,295 security deposit
* Owner provides yard service front and back
* Minimum credit score of 650 required.
Lease must start within 2 weeks of approval
Full security deposit due within 24 hours of approval
Full month’s rent due at lease signing (2nd month is prorated if lease begins after the 1st)
We offer an easy self showing option by calling Rently at 925-290-6055.
Loren Clark Cal DRE #02108135
(925) 783-1380
Stokley Properties is an Equal Opportunity Housing Provider
'Disclaimer: Stokley Properties, Inc. is not responsible for 3rd party marketing'
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.