Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

150 Clarie Drive

150 Clarie Drive · (925) 202-7110
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

150 Clarie Drive, Pleasant Hill, CA 94523

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 150 Clarie Drive · Avail. now

$3,750

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1770 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 Bd/2 Ba, 1770 sf Pleasant Hill single-family house available July 17th for lease! - Please call Gil Canchola with Vickery Properties at 925-250-0404 to schedule a viewing. Beautiful 3 Bd/2 Ba, 1770 sf Pleasant Hill single-family house available July 17th for lease! Close to freeway access (HWY 680) and Pleasant Hill BART! Spacious kitchen that overlooks family room includes refrigerator, dishwasher, 4-burner gas stove/oven, and built-in microwave. Full-size washing machine/dryer included. Gardener included. 2-car attached garage. Central Heat/AC. No pets. Fireplace is decorative only and is not to be used by tenant. Please call Gil Canchola with Vickery Properties at 925-250-0404 to schedule a viewing.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5907122)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 150 Clarie Drive have any available units?
150 Clarie Drive has a unit available for $3,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 150 Clarie Drive have?
Some of 150 Clarie Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 150 Clarie Drive currently offering any rent specials?
150 Clarie Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 150 Clarie Drive pet-friendly?
No, 150 Clarie Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pleasant Hill.
Does 150 Clarie Drive offer parking?
Yes, 150 Clarie Drive offers parking.
Does 150 Clarie Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 150 Clarie Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 150 Clarie Drive have a pool?
No, 150 Clarie Drive does not have a pool.
Does 150 Clarie Drive have accessible units?
No, 150 Clarie Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 150 Clarie Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 150 Clarie Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 150 Clarie Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 150 Clarie Drive has units with air conditioning.

