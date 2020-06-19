150 Clarie Drive.

Amenities

dishwasher garage air conditioning fireplace microwave range

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 3 Bd/2 Ba, 1770 sf Pleasant Hill single-family house available July 17th for lease! - Please call Gil Canchola with Vickery Properties at 925-250-0404 to schedule a viewing. Beautiful 3 Bd/2 Ba, 1770 sf Pleasant Hill single-family house available July 17th for lease! Close to freeway access (HWY 680) and Pleasant Hill BART! Spacious kitchen that overlooks family room includes refrigerator, dishwasher, 4-burner gas stove/oven, and built-in microwave. Full-size washing machine/dryer included. Gardener included. 2-car attached garage. Central Heat/AC. No pets. Fireplace is decorative only and is not to be used by tenant. Please call Gil Canchola with Vickery Properties at 925-250-0404 to schedule a viewing.



No Pets Allowed



