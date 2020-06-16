All apartments in Placentia
1429 Prospect Ave Unit A

1429 Prospect Ave · (714) 899-2200
Location

1429 Prospect Ave, Placentia, CA 92870

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1429 Prospect Ave Unit A · Avail. now

$2,400

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1400 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Spacious 3Bd 2.5Ba Townhome in Placentia! - Check out this 3D Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=WRkqnUygwBD&brand=0

Check out this Video Walk Thru Tour: https://youtu.be/jY0TsJGOLus

Enjoy this spacious townhome with 3 Bedrooms and 2.5 Baths in Placentia's Village Walk community. Two-story end unit with private back patio, access from living room and onlooking kitchen with breakfast bar. Master bedroom with private bath. One car shared garage. Great community amenities offering pool/spa, clubhouse, laundry rooms and tranquil walk ways. Great location - close to freeways, shopping, dining, parks, and highly rated schools. Won't last long! Apply today!!

Sorry NO PETS.

For additional information please contact: Sandra@RpmCoast.com

APPLY ONLINE: www.RPMcoast.com
$49 application fee per person. Incomplete applications will not be considered.
$225 move in/move out inspection fee.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4886578)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

