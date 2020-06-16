1429 Prospect Ave Unit A

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage hot tub

Spacious 3Bd 2.5Ba Townhome in Placentia! - Check out this 3D Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=WRkqnUygwBD&brand=0



Check out this Video Walk Thru Tour: https://youtu.be/jY0TsJGOLus



Enjoy this spacious townhome with 3 Bedrooms and 2.5 Baths in Placentia's Village Walk community. Two-story end unit with private back patio, access from living room and onlooking kitchen with breakfast bar. Master bedroom with private bath. One car shared garage. Great community amenities offering pool/spa, clubhouse, laundry rooms and tranquil walk ways. Great location - close to freeways, shopping, dining, parks, and highly rated schools. Won't last long! Apply today!!



Sorry NO PETS.



For additional information please contact: Sandra@RpmCoast.com



APPLY ONLINE: www.RPMcoast.com

$49 application fee per person. Incomplete applications will not be considered.

$225 move in/move out inspection fee.



