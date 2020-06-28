All apartments in Pasadena
128 N. Oak Knoll Ave, #113

128 North Oak Knoll Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

128 North Oak Knoll Avenue, Pasadena, CA 91101
Downtown Pasadena

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
24hr gym
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
elevator
24hr gym
parking
garage
3BD/3BA Condo! Central A/C, Washer/Dryer In Unit, Underground Garage Parking, Elevator! - PLEASE SEE BOTTOM OF AD TO SCHEDULE A VIEWING!!! This beautiful 3 Bedroom/3 Bathroom apartment is centrally located in Downtown Pasadena and adjacent to the Finance District, Paseo Colorado, Old Town Pasadena, and near the 210 Freeway for easy commuting. With an amazing Walk Score of 93 and a Biker Score of 94 (https://www.walkscore.com/score/128-n-oak-knoll-ave-pasadena-ca-91101), the property is walking or biking distance to public attractions, grocery stores, restaurants, shopping, coffee shops, and schools, including the following:

- Old Town Pasadena
- Shops on Lake Avenue
- California Institute of Technology
- Target
- 24 Hour Fitness
- Ice House Comedy Club
- Chase Bank
- Bank of America
- Paseo Colorado
- Pasadena Playhouse
- City Hall
- Pasadena Public Library
- Urth Cafe
- Ruth's Chris Steakhouse

128 N. Oak Knoll Ave offers remodeled apartments with style and move-in ready features. Stainless steal appliances are available and the home has access from the front and the garage.

Apartment includes:
~ Gated Garage Parking
~ Large closets
~ Central AC & Heating
~ Laundry In the Home
~ Great neighborhood
~ Great location
~ Professional Property Management

One month's rent and one month deposit is due upon signing. Act now as unit will go fast!

***SORRY NO PETS***

***TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT***

1) Please visit our website at www.MRE123.com (w w w dot MRE123 dot com)
2) Scroll down to the property you are interested in and click the grey box titled "View Details"
3) On the right hand side, click on "Schedule Showing" and submit your information
4) Then select a day and time and click on "Confirm Appointment"

* If there are no showings available, follow the below steps
3) Click the blue box on the right titled "Contact Us" and submit your info (there is no cost to submit a guest card)
4) Upon submitting we will forward your information to the showing agent for the property and they will email a property brochure and set up a viewing.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE1845966)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 128 N. Oak Knoll Ave, #113 have any available units?
128 N. Oak Knoll Ave, #113 doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 128 N. Oak Knoll Ave, #113 have?
Some of 128 N. Oak Knoll Ave, #113's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 128 N. Oak Knoll Ave, #113 currently offering any rent specials?
128 N. Oak Knoll Ave, #113 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 128 N. Oak Knoll Ave, #113 pet-friendly?
No, 128 N. Oak Knoll Ave, #113 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasadena.
Does 128 N. Oak Knoll Ave, #113 offer parking?
Yes, 128 N. Oak Knoll Ave, #113 offers parking.
Does 128 N. Oak Knoll Ave, #113 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 128 N. Oak Knoll Ave, #113 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 128 N. Oak Knoll Ave, #113 have a pool?
No, 128 N. Oak Knoll Ave, #113 does not have a pool.
Does 128 N. Oak Knoll Ave, #113 have accessible units?
No, 128 N. Oak Knoll Ave, #113 does not have accessible units.
Does 128 N. Oak Knoll Ave, #113 have units with dishwashers?
No, 128 N. Oak Knoll Ave, #113 does not have units with dishwashers.
