128 N. Oak Knoll Ave, #113

3BD/3BA Condo! Central A/C, Washer/Dryer In Unit, Underground Garage Parking, Elevator! - PLEASE SEE BOTTOM OF AD TO SCHEDULE A VIEWING!!! This beautiful 3 Bedroom/3 Bathroom apartment is centrally located in Downtown Pasadena and adjacent to the Finance District, Paseo Colorado, Old Town Pasadena, and near the 210 Freeway for easy commuting. With an amazing Walk Score of 93 and a Biker Score of 94 (https://www.walkscore.com/score/128-n-oak-knoll-ave-pasadena-ca-91101), the property is walking or biking distance to public attractions, grocery stores, restaurants, shopping, coffee shops, and schools, including the following:



- Old Town Pasadena

- Shops on Lake Avenue

- California Institute of Technology

- Target

- 24 Hour Fitness

- Ice House Comedy Club

- Chase Bank

- Bank of America

- Paseo Colorado

- Pasadena Playhouse

- City Hall

- Pasadena Public Library

- Urth Cafe

- Ruth's Chris Steakhouse



128 N. Oak Knoll Ave offers remodeled apartments with style and move-in ready features. Stainless steal appliances are available and the home has access from the front and the garage.



Apartment includes:

~ Gated Garage Parking

~ Large closets

~ Central AC & Heating

~ Laundry In the Home

~ Great neighborhood

~ Great location

~ Professional Property Management



One month's rent and one month deposit is due upon signing. Act now as unit will go fast!



***SORRY NO PETS***



***TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT***



1) Please visit our website at www.MRE123.com (w w w dot MRE123 dot com)

2) Scroll down to the property you are interested in and click the grey box titled "View Details"

3) On the right hand side, click on "Schedule Showing" and submit your information

4) Then select a day and time and click on "Confirm Appointment"



* If there are no showings available, follow the below steps

3) Click the blue box on the right titled "Contact Us" and submit your info (there is no cost to submit a guest card)

4) Upon submitting we will forward your information to the showing agent for the property and they will email a property brochure and set up a viewing.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE1845966)