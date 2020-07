Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities

Wonderful opportunity to live in one of the most coveted neighborhoods in Palos Verdes. This charming home has a fabulous patio and yard - perfect for the mild weather! It has hardwood floors, newer paint, newer appliances and new carpet.

Enjoy!