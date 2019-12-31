1824 Via Olivera

Amenities

Cape Cod Charmer in a park like setting. Home has many upgrades including hardwood floors, custom crown molding, granite counter tops, granite and stone in the bathrooms and much more. This light, bright, and airy home features 2,641 square feet of living space with 3 bedrooms and 3.5 baths. Each bedroom is spacious with its own private bathroom. One bedroom is conveniently located downstairs and offers high wood beamed ceilings. Two other bedrooms are located upstairs with their own private bathrooms and walk-in closets. The elegant spacious living room has lots of recessed lighting and a stone fireplace. Separate family room with high wood beam cathedral ceilings and fireplace leads to a private side yard through sliding glass doors. Enjoy entertaining in the formal dining room with picturesque bay window which brightens the room with lots of natural light. Located on a spacious 12,690 square foot lot. The very private grounds include beautiful landscaping, gardens, and sitting areas. Directly adjacent to and across from city parkland. Walking distance to schools and shopping.