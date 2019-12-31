All apartments in Palos Verdes Estates
1824 Via Olivera
Last updated December 31 2019 at 3:04 PM

1824 Via Olivera

1824 Via Olivera · No Longer Available
Location

1824 Via Olivera, Palos Verdes Estates, CA 90274
Palos Verdes Estates

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Cape Cod Charmer in a park like setting. Home has many upgrades including hardwood floors, custom crown molding, granite counter tops, granite and stone in the bathrooms and much more. This light, bright, and airy home features 2,641 square feet of living space with 3 bedrooms and 3.5 baths. Each bedroom is spacious with its own private bathroom. One bedroom is conveniently located downstairs and offers high wood beamed ceilings. Two other bedrooms are located upstairs with their own private bathrooms and walk-in closets. The elegant spacious living room has lots of recessed lighting and a stone fireplace. Separate family room with high wood beam cathedral ceilings and fireplace leads to a private side yard through sliding glass doors. Enjoy entertaining in the formal dining room with picturesque bay window which brightens the room with lots of natural light. Located on a spacious 12,690 square foot lot. The very private grounds include beautiful landscaping, gardens, and sitting areas. Directly adjacent to and across from city parkland. Walking distance to schools and shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1824 Via Olivera have any available units?
1824 Via Olivera doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palos Verdes Estates, CA.
What amenities does 1824 Via Olivera have?
Some of 1824 Via Olivera's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1824 Via Olivera currently offering any rent specials?
1824 Via Olivera is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1824 Via Olivera pet-friendly?
No, 1824 Via Olivera is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palos Verdes Estates.
Does 1824 Via Olivera offer parking?
Yes, 1824 Via Olivera offers parking.
Does 1824 Via Olivera have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1824 Via Olivera does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1824 Via Olivera have a pool?
No, 1824 Via Olivera does not have a pool.
Does 1824 Via Olivera have accessible units?
No, 1824 Via Olivera does not have accessible units.
Does 1824 Via Olivera have units with dishwashers?
No, 1824 Via Olivera does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1824 Via Olivera have units with air conditioning?
No, 1824 Via Olivera does not have units with air conditioning.

